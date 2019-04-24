Online jobs giant Indeed to create 600 new roles in Dublin

Dublin is just the job for Indeed as it grows its global base from EMEA HQ.

Indeed has revealed plans to create 600 new roles at its newly opened international headquarters in Capital Dock, Dublin.

The jobs site came to Dublin in 2012 and currently employs more than 1,000 people in the city-centre.

‘I am delighted to be announcing 600 new roles in Dublin, a city that Indeed arrived in only seven years ago with just three staff’

– CHRIS HYAMS

Recruitment has already started for the new roles across marketing, finance, strategy, operations, sales, client services, HR and business development. Indeed said it hope to fill roles within the next five years.

A template for international expansion

“Indeed exists to help people get jobs, and as our business grows rapidly, we need even more people to help us with this mission,” said Indeed CEO Chris Hyams.

“I am delighted to be announcing 600 new roles in Dublin, a city that Indeed arrived in only seven years ago with just three staff. As the Irish economy has grown, Indeed has had the opportunity to grow a strong EMEA HQ here with an abundance of talented staff.

Those who join Indeed can expect to avail of a range of benefits, including: health insurance for both employees and their families; flexible annual leave; catered meals and snacks; weekly social events, and complimentary wellness programmes and fitness classes.

The expansion was welcomed by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD.

“While Indeed’s expansion plans are the latest in a series of positive investments by multinational companies in Ireland, we cannot take future successes for granted,” Humphreys said. “That is why the Government is continuing – including through our adoption of the Future Jobs strategy – to prepare our economy and workforce to adjust to emerging challenges and opportunities. We will remain focused on our goal of building an even more resilient and innovative economy that can evolve and prosper well into the future.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan pointed out how Indeed first came to Ireland just seven years ago to internationalise its business and to serve its growing customer base.

“In that time, Ireland has proven to be a superb location for the company to quickly expand its footprint into the EMEA market. Indeed is now a highly significant employer in Dublin and is firmly embedded in its business ecosystem.

“Indeed’s drive and ambition has resulted in it being the world’s largest job site and Ireland plays a very important role in the ongoing success of the company.”

Olympic spirit

Indeed also announced its new partnership with the Irish Olympic team. The company will be supporting the journey of all Olympic hopefuls as they aim for qualification and a place on Team Ireland in the build-up to the 2020 games in Tokyo.

The commitment will extend beyond the Games itself. Indeed will collaborate with the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission to create a programme of workshops, mentoring and job placements for athletes to help them manage their careers alongside their athletic endeavors and plan for their future working life. The programme will be a two-way initiative, with Team Ireland athletes providing their knowledge and expertise to Indeed’s Dublin based workforce.

“Team Ireland represents the pursuit of excellence and the focus needed to achieve a goal,” Hyam said. “We are very proud to be part of the journey to Tokyo 2020 with all the Irish athletes hoping to realise their dreams. We hope our nearly 9,000 employees all over the world can learn from and be inspired by the many stories of determination and success that the Irish Olympic team will share with us.”