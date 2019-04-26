Almost 800 jobs were created around Ireland this week

Good news for Irish jobseekers as loads of roles were announced in Ireland this week, albeit concentrated primarily in Dublin.

Are you on the hunt for a new role? Lucky for you, this week saw a total of 775 new jobs created in Ireland, the bulk of which came from online jobs platform Indeed.

In an announcement made this week, the company revealed plans to create 600 roles at a new international EMEA headquarters in Capital Dock in Dublin. The company is hiring across a broad swathe of disciplines including sales, marketing, strategy, operations, finance, HR and business development, and hopes to fill these positions within the next five years.

Also hiring in Dublin is ICT firm Tekenable, which will take on 25 new recruits in Dublin. It focuses on software solutions, digital transformation and business change consultancy, the latter of which has become an extremely in-demand service as the long shadow of Brexit looms. Companies are, Tekenable managing director Nick Connors explains, trying to ensure they are “Brexit-ready” and able to tackle complex issues that may arise, particularly in terms of cross-border logistics.

It’s unsurprising, though still occasionally disappointing, that Dublin tends to get the lion’s share of these high-profile announcements. When international firms are being lured to Ireland, they will understandably be attracted to the capital. It’s an advantageous location for many reasons, the greater access to necessary tech talent being one of them.

Yet it is still a nice change when you see beefy jobs announcements being made outside of the capital. So, it came as welcome news that fashion subscription company Rent the Runway will set up its first operation outside of the US in Galway, creating 150 jobs.

“From the start, it was clear that Galway was the perfect location for our new office,” explained Rent the Runway chief technology officer Josh Builder. “The city has an atmosphere of creativity, mirrors Rent the Runway’s cultural values and, excitingly, will be the European Capital of Culture in 2020.”

This week in Careers we also caught up with PwC’s Gunjali Sachdev and found out a little bit more about her varied professional life, this variety being exactly what attracts her to the field.

Finally, our editor Jenny Darmody sat down with Deloitte’s Aisling Brennan to get some of Brennan’s best tips for workers who are relocating to Ireland.

