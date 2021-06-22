Integrity360 to grow its workforce following major investment

The Irish security company plans to expand its team in Dublin and in the UK following an investment from August Equity.

Cybersecurity company Integrity360 will expand its workforce in Ireland after securing a major strategic investment.

Private equity firm August Equity has invested in the security company as part of a significant growth and expansion plan.

While the company plans to grow across Europe, Dublin will remain its headquarters and jobs will be created in the short and long-term in both Dublin and the UK.

Integrity360 plans to hire across a range of disciplines, including in managed security services and supporting fields.

So far in 2021, the company has hired for more than 20 new roles across the UK and Ireland. Current open positions can be found here.

Integrity360’s CEO, Eoin Goulding, will also take on the new role of president of the company, while Ian Brown will join as executive chair.

Brown has previously set up cyber academy programmes, which the company said it’s looking into investing in to foster talent.

“With the shortage of cybersecurity resources in Ireland, this will be a welcome addition as we will be hiring senior skilled people and also growing our own,” Brown told Siliconrepublic.com.

Integrity360 intends to use the fresh investment to accelerate growth, with an extensive acquisition programme planned across Europe alongside further expansion of the company’s portfolio of services.

Founded in 2005, Integrity360 provides a range of cybersecurity services that identify, prevent and respond to cyber risks and threats.

The company acquired UK IT security specialist Metadigm in 2017, after announcing plans to hire 150 new staff in Dublin the previous year.

Goulding welcomed the latest investment news. “Over the past 16 years the company has successfully grown to become a leading cybersecurity specialist within Ireland and in the UK,” he said.

“We have a fantastic team with a thriving culture, and I am delighted to now work with both August and Ian, who will continue to bolster our service capability and expand our reach internationally”.