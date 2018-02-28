Intercom to almost double its staff over next 18 months

Intercom reveals that it will double its workforce to facilitate the expansion of its product offering.

Intercom, the company started in San Francisco by Irish founders that has been dubbed “one of Silicon Valley’s fastest-growing businesses”, has revealed today (28 February) that it will almost double its workforce worldwide over the next 18 months.

It will create 350 jobs, 150 of which will be based in its Dublin research and development office.

The remainder of the jobs will be spread between Intercom’s San Francisco and London offices. These new roles will bring the company’s global employee headcount up to 800.

“We are looking for engineers at all level, from intern to graduate, all the way up to director-level positions,” said Des Traynor, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Intercom.

“We are looking for people who are experienced in designing software; we are looking for people who have managed products before; we are looking for people who have done good user research or product research, people who are familiar with analytics.” More information about available roles in the company’s offices both in Ireland and further afield can be found here.

Intercom’s decision to grow its team is born out of a desire to expand its product offering.

Traynor founded Intercom in 2011 along with co-founders Eoghan McCabe, Ciarán Lee and David Barrett. The company’s humble beginnings came about amid the smell of freshly roasted coffee in 3FE, a Dublin-based “hipster café” as McCabe put it.

Wanting to replicate the personal, intimate feel of gathering around a table at a coffee shop, Intercom designed a messaging platform that helps businesses connect to their customers all around the world.

Since then, the company has raised a staggering $116m in venture funding and has landed high-profile clients such as Spotify, Yahoo and Microsoft.

Today, more than 25,000 businesses use Intercom to connect with 1bn people worldwide, and this rapid growth has drummed up excitement about the business’s potential in Silicon Valley.

Updated, 12.19pm, 28 February 2018: This article was updated to clarify that Intercom is a start-up founded in San Francisco by Irish founders, not an Irish start-up as previously stated.