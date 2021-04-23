All Advice People Employers Jobs
Looking for a new job? Here are 4 companies with hiring plans

4 hours ago63 Views

Expleo, Spark, Deem and Shannon Technical Services all announced new jobs this week.

If you’re thinking about looking for a new job over the next few months, there’s plenty to keep an eye on in Ireland right now. We’ve already highlighted a number of hiring announcements, such as these seven companies last week, and this week saw a few more added to the list. Check them out below.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

Spark

For anyone hoping to work at a start-up, data solutions and product development company Spark has plans to create 50 new jobs over the next year.

Spark is based in Dublin, where it was founded last September. It provides data-led technology consulting, training, support and more. Vacancies at the company will span product design, data analytics, engineering and more.

Deem

Also hiring in Dublin is Deem, a travel-tech company catering to corporates. Deem first arrived in Ireland a couple of years ago with plans to hire for its new European innovation centre. After delays caused by Covid disruptions, it’s back to recruiting front and back-end engineers to help modernise its platform.

Shannon Technical Services

There were also new jobs announced for Co Clare. Shannon Technical Services, an aviation company that looks after aircraft transitions, engine management and more, will create 80 new jobs in an expansion that will include the opening of a new office in Dublin.

The company currently has 40 employees. It plans to grow that number to 60 by the end of the year, to 100 by the end of 2022 and to 120 by the end of 2023. It will be hiring across operations, aviation technical services, commercial and administration.

Expleo

And in Belfast, French IT company Expleo said it will add 100 new jobs over the next three years.

Expleo specialises in project management, digital transformation and business analysis. Its new positions will align with these areas, spanning quality engineering, project management, business agility and AI and robotics.

Lisa Ardill
By Lisa Ardill

Lisa Ardill joined Silicon Republic as senior careers reporter in July 2019. She has a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication. She is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos. Lisa was appointed careers editor in January 2021.

