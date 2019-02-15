Looking for a job in Ireland? Here’s what you need to know

This week in Careers we reported on companies that have jobs up for grabs and the kinds of candidates they’re looking for.

This week was a particularly good week to read the Careers section if you’re on the job hunt, as we reported on a variety of different opportunities to take your career in a new direction.

Galway tech company Joulica revealed plans to hire 45 new staff at its base in NUI Galway, more than doubling its existing staff numbers.

“From its inception, Joulica has been fortunate to work with global customers who are at the forefront of the digital transformation revolution,” said Joulica CEO Tony McCormack at the time. “This opportunity, combined with a deep understanding of the requirements that enterprise customers place on high-scale, resilient software solutions, gives Joulica a unique edge when it comes to accelerating innovation in large-scale enterprises.”

Also announcing hiring plans this week was IT recycler AMI, which is recruiting for 30 roles spread between its two hubs in Dublin and Belfast. Meanwhile, in Cork, IT service provider Version 1 will create 40 specialist IT jobs over the next two years.

Moving on, we got more details about how Jaguar Land Rover is set to massively expand its Shannon site over the next few years, as well as hearing more about the cutting-edge technologies it is working on there.

Also hoping to grow staff numbers is the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics (ACIA). It’s recruiting for a broad swathe of roles including “data scientists, data architects and engineers, data analysts, business analysts, and the agile project delivery professionals”, according to Aon deputy HR director Triona Geraghty.

Even if you’re very happily settled into a job, there can still be hard days. An existing fear of failure can be compounded if you are conscientious, and this can discourage you from asking for help, fearing that people around you will see it as a sign of weakness. We caught up with Leona Smith, a microbiology laboratory supervisor at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, about her struggle to ask for help and how she overcame it.

We also spoke to Niamh Graham, vice-president of global HR at Globoforce, about the trials and tribulations of recruitment and about how she manages the company’s internal recognition programme.



