8 tech companies hiring in Ireland, bringing 185 new jobs

There will be new jobs at high-growth companies in Shannon, Galway, Dundalk, Cork and Dublin.

Several high-growth tech companies will be hiring in Ireland, bringing 185 new jobs to several locations around the country.

Many of the eight companies, which are from the US and elsewhere in Europe, have set up EMEA headquarters in Ireland with support from IDA.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said the new jobs are a great vote of confidence for the country.

Roles will be spread across the technology and business service sectors and will span Shannon, Galway, Dundalk, Cork and Dublin.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said the spread of the investments shows IDA Ireland’s commitment to bringing roles to regional locations.

What companies are hiring?

Renovo Motors is an automotive data management software company that is establishing an EMEA headquarters and software development hub in Shannon, Co Clare. The expansion will create 30 jobs over the next three years. The company will be recruiting in the areas of programme management, software architecture and development, and AI and engineering in the coming months.

IT asset management platform Oomnitza has also announced the establishment of a European headquarters in Ireland, creating 25 new jobs in Galway over the next three years. The business works with companies to manage and optimise their IT asset portfolios across hardware, software, cloud and IoT.

Blockchain fintech company TrustLabs is bringing 20 jobs to Dundalk, Co Louth, over the next two years with the establishment of its European headquarters. The Dundalk facility will support compliance, risk, customer support and operations, and product management activities.

Ellab, which helps life science and food companies to optimise their processes, acquired two Irish companies – QualUs in Cork and Instrument Technology in Meath – in the last 12 months. Now, the company is expanding its Cork facility, creating 20 new jobs.

Risk management software company LogicManager will establish its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, bringing more than 30 jobs over the next three years. It continues the company’s European expansion, which began with the establishment of a data centre in Germany. The Dublin headquarters will provide business advisory consulting, customer advocacy, sales and IT operations.

Tech company Neuroons, which specialises in AI, IoT and data intelligence, is establishing a headquarters in Dublin. The company is a subsidiary of Spanish tech company OpenSistemas. It will be hiring 20 people in the areas of data science, data engineering and DevOps.

IT consultancy company Terawe plans to hire 20 people in its new European headquarters in Ireland, which will act as the central hub for expanding its business in Europe, the UK, the Middle East and Africa. The company is creating roles in software and product development, business development, account management and support.

Digital alcohol e-commerce platform Blacksquare is also establishing it EMEA headquarters in Dublin. With plans to operate a remote model, the company will create 20 new jobs nationwide over the next three years. The roles created will be across a variety of disciplines such as project management, software development and supply chain.