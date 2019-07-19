On the hunt for tech jobs? These companies have roles up for grabs

If you’re hoping to start your career in software development, or perhaps make a lateral move, these companies have positions available.

Are you looking for a change? Are you interested in roles in technical and customer support, software development, UX or engineering?

Fortunately, there are some great firms hiring in these areas and more in Ireland.

Indigenous Irish firm Teckro revealed this week that it will take on 45 people in Dublin as it expands its Silicon Docks engineering hub. It has positions in a number of different areas including engineering, product, clinical operations, sales and marketing. The technical roles will span functions across engineering, data science, design and usability.

Also in Dublin, restaurant platform Toast is set to take on 120 new recruits at its Westmoreland Street base. The positions will be focused on product development.

Meanwhile, global publishing consortium The Agora Companies announced that it will hire 135 people in Waterford. The news came as the company celebrated 20 years in Ireland.

The positions will be concentrated in software development but will also be spread across disciplines such as digital publishing, and technical and customer support.

We also heard this week from Paul Heraty, a senior manager for the AI team at Jaguar Land Rover, about what a career in the burgeoning field of autotech entails.

Given the complexity of creating an autonomous vehicle, the industry promises a dynamic and challenging career for those interested in steering the course of their professional life towards it.

Finally, Siliconrepublic.com editor Elaine Burke caught up with Bethany Fiore, manager of William Fry’s Responsible Business Programme, about how the implementation of its Low Carbon Pledge is going.

“Reducing our carbon emissions was already a part of our sustainability goals so, for us, signing on to the pledge was a public expression of that commitment and an opportunity for us to collaborate with other leading businesses on the climate action challenge,” Fiore explained.

