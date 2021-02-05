Irish medtech Aerogen hiring for 90 new roles in Shannon

Aerogen is recruiting across quality assurance, engineering and more at its new manufacturing facility in Co Clare.

Galway-headquartered medtech company Aerogen is establishing a new manufacturing operation in Shannon, where it will hire more than 90 new staff.

The company has installed equipment in the former Molex building in the Shannon Industrial Estate in Co Clare. Recruitment has already begun for roles across operations, engineering, quality assurance and manufacturing.

Senior vice-president of engineering and operations at Aerogen, Dr Brendan Hogan, said: “We have had very positive collaborations with industry, academia and service providers in the mid-west region in the past and we look forward to building on these and creating new relationships in the region.

“We are utilising our significant investment in plant and equipment there as well as having access to a pool of skilled workers and well-qualified and competent staff in the mid-west region. New equipment and tooling has been installed and Aerogen will be making further investments there to continue the growth trajectory of the company as it further expands existing business and develops new markets.”

Aerogen develops products for aerosol drug delivery. The company received backing from the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund in 2019 to develop bioengineered exosome therapeutics for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Last year, it was named Irish Medtech Company of the Year.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said: “Aerogen, which started in Galway, is now a world-leading medtech company and Enterprise Ireland has been proud to support its development in recent years.

“I know that the excellent relationships built up between industry and third-level institutions in the mid-west, as well as a very skilled and dedicated workforce, were important factors in Aerogen’s decision to locate in Shannon.”

Stephen Creaner, an executive director at Enterprise Ireland, added: “90 new high-quality jobs will be created and the work carried out at the new Shannon facility will contribute to Aerogen’s reputation as a leader in medtech innovation.

“The technology that Aerogen creates improves healthcare treatment on a global level and its innovation is playing an important role in helping people recover from Covid-19.”

To learn more about jobs at Aerogen, visit its careers site here.