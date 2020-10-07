Dublin’s eShopWorld to create 160 new jobs after e-commerce spike

With Covid-19 creating a surge in online shopping, eShopWorld is growing its workforce and appointing two new C-suite staff members.

Today (7 October), eShopWorld announced plans to create 160 new jobs due to growing e-commerce demand across the globe. The Dublin-headquartered company provides e-commerce tech that allows global brands and retailers to localise their online offering in up to 200 markets around the world.

eShopWorld said that it had planned to hire for 65 new roles before the pandemic, but that figure has more than doubled on the back of a “post-Covid spike in e-commerce activity”.

Of the new roles, 120 have already been filled across technology, logistics, product and finance. The company is currently looking to hire for approximately 40 further roles. These new hires will bring its workforce to more than 480 and the company expects to reach around 530 staff in 2021.

Around 80pc of eShopWorld’s workforce is attached to its headquartered in Swords, Co Dublin, but most are currently working remotely. Its international offices include London, Amsterdam, New York and Singapore.

Last year, the company’s sales clocked in at more than €543m, which was up by more than a third, and it forecast a strong performance for 2020 due to the changing circumstances caused by Covid-19.

New appointments

eShopWorld also announced two senior management appointments. Mark Kirschner is joining the company as CMO, bringing more than 25 years of experience in technology to the organisation. Kirschner was previously CMO at Albert.ai, eBay Enterprise and Rakuten.

Meanwhile, Cian Ó Cuinneagáin will pick up the role of CPO. He has been working in capital markets, e-commerce and the aviation industry for more than two decades, and was previously CIO at Retail InMotion.

eShopWorld CEO Tommy Kelly said that the new jobs and appointments are in response to the “inevitable shift in consumer behaviour which has seen a step-change post-Covid” and has driven brands towards “direct-to-consumer solutions”.

“Markets around the globe have already embraced the digital economy in areas like travel, hotels and banking,” Kelly added. “Now clothing and accessory brands are following at pace. Our new hires reflect the increasing scale of our business and our near-term aspiration to exceed €1bn turnover.”

More information about jobs at eShopWorld can be found on the company’s website.