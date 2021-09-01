ITRenew to create 40 jobs at new Irish HQ in Drogheda

The data centre decommissioning and renewal company will build on its existing Irish presence in Dublin.

ITRenew, a company specialising in the renewal and recycling of data centre components, is to set up an Irish headquarters and logistics centre in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The facility will create 40 jobs over the next three years which will be “highly skilled, ranging from operators to process engineers, with responsibility for data sanitisation, component recovery and responsible recycling,” according to company president Ali Fenn.

ITRenew already has a facility in Dublin with a number of staff working in hardware procurement, transport and decommissioning. While the company has yet to open applications for roles in Drogheda, it is currently seeking to add a logistics coordinator to its Dublin team and to hire a number of remote development and sales staff.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2000, ITRenew provides decommissioning and data security services that aim to maximise the lifetime value of data centre technology through the circular economy.

After decommissioning hardware, the company recovers components and materials and either returns them to clients or sells them on. It also provides a number of other services, including advising data centre operators on life cycle management for their infrastructure.

ITRenew currently employs more than 500 people across the US, Europe, Brazil, Japan and Singapore.

Commenting on the announcement, Fenn said: “We couldn’t be more excited to establish ITRenew’s presence in Drogheda. This area offers us the skills and resources we need to open new financial opportunities for our EU customers and help them achieve their sustainability goals faster.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added: “The decision by ITRenew to establish in Drogheda is very positive news for Louth and the north-east region, where the company will benefit from a rich pool of tech-based talent.

“I wish ITRenew every success with its plans for expansion as the company continues to meet the increasing demand for its sustainable IT infrastructure services.”