Jaguar Land Rover drives employment at Shannon with 150 new jobs

Shannon will be at the heart of a drive to create the vehicles of tomorrow.

Jaguar Land Rover is to create 150 jobs in Shannon, Co Clare, at a new global hub for software engineering, architecture and development.

‘The creation of a team in Shannon strengthens our international engineering capabilities and complements our existing team of more than 10,000 engineers based in the UK’

– NICK ROGERS

The centre will work alongside Jaguar Land Rover’s engineering team in the UK. It will develop new technologies to support electrification and self-driving features on future Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

“Technical innovation lies at the heart of Jaguar Land Rover, and our innovation is continuous,” said Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering.

“The new facility provides an exciting opportunity for us to pioneer future autonomous and electrification technologies.”

Driving a cleaner future

With tensions high over Brexit negotiations and the UK’s future, the establishment of a software centre in Ireland by two of the most iconic British car brands is a very interesting development.

Rogers said that the new Shannon facility will not in any way diminish Jaguar Land Rover’s legacy operations in the UK.

“The heart of our business will always be in the UK. The creation of a team in Shannon strengthens our international engineering capabilities and complements our existing team of more than 10,000 engineers based in the UK.”

The Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen, TD, described the arrival of the new centre as a major boost for Shannon as well as Clare and the mid-west region.

“Jaguar Land Rover are iconic brands which have endured through innovation and staying ahead of their competitors,” Breen said.

“This new software engineering centre will bring 150 new, high-quality jobs to Shannon. The region has much to offer with qualified and talented people, and I wish Jaguar Land Rover and its team well in its endeavours.”

Jaguar Land Rover is working towards a cleaner future, and all new vehicle lines will be offered with the option of electrification from 2020.

It will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across the model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles.

The first fully electric-performance SUV, the Jaguar I-Pace, will go on sale this year.

Jaguar Land Rover is developing fully- and semi-automated driving technologies to offer customers a choice of an engaged or autonomous drive, while maintaining an enjoyable and safe driving experience.

The company’s vision is to make automated driving viable in the widest range of real-life, on- and off-road environments, and weather conditions.

Recruitment drive

The vehicle maker said it is looking for software engineers with experience in a range of disciplines such as artificial intelligence (AI), safety critical systems and vehicle architecture.

As a part of this development, Jaguar Land Rover has agreed a partnership with online education provider Udacity, which specialises in courses such as automated driving, AI, robotics and data analytics.

These courses will provide the skills to support Jaguar Land Rover’s engineering capabilities and ongoing technological innovation.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said the new operation will put Shannon on the world map as a hub for a vital new industry of the future.

“Having a globally recognised company of such international standing will greatly enhance Shannon’s reputation as a centre of excellence for such business,” he said.

“The 150 jobs will be of significant benefit to Clare and the mid-west region. Attracting investment into regional locations is a key focus for IDA Ireland, and this project shows how the particular strengths of regional locations can be harnessed to attract investments.”

Land Rover Defender. Image: McCarthy’s PhotoWorks/Shutterstock