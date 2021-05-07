Job opportunities you should definitely check out this week

Catch up on some of the job opportunities we highlighted this week across Cork, Dublin, Dundalk, Galway, Shannon and more.

The first week of May brought a number of exciting job opportunities to light across Ireland. Catch up on the announcements we covered at Silicon Republic below.

High-growth companies across the country

A big announcement came from IDA Ireland, for example, that will see roles open up at eight high-growth companies in Shannon, Galway, Dundalk, Cork and Dublin.

These companies hail from the US and around Europe and their specialities range from automotive data management and blockchain fintech to alcohol e-commerce and IT consulting. In total, the eight companies will create 185 new jobs for Ireland.

Simply NUC in Louth

Simply NUC, a US company that provides systems for mini PCs, announced its plans to create 30 new jobs in Dunleer, Co Louth over the next two years.

Dunleer will act as Simply NUC’s European headquarters from which the company will lead its further expansion across the continent.

Lucky Beard in Dublin

Also expanding on the east coast is Lucky Beard, a South African design and digital advisory agency with an Irish cohort of 18 people.

Lucky beard will add 10 new roles to its Irish team, based at its European headquarters in Dublin, alongside an investment of more than €1m.

Antylia Scientific in Westmeath

For those on the lookout for opportunities in biotech, another US company, Antylia Scientific, could be the answer.

The biotech is set to establish a new facility in Co Westmeath, creating 60 new jobs across logistics, supply chain, manufacturing and medical device engineering.

You can also check out our list of medtech and pharma companies hiring across Ireland for more inspiration.

Etsy for remote workers

Online marketplace Etsy said it plans to open up dozens of new jobs in product and engineering this year. The company already as a Dublin office with 100 employees, but it has made many of its roles accessible to remote candidates. Etsy said that recruitment is to begin immediately.

Return to work with Citi

If you’re coming back to work after a career break, consider applying for Citi’s returnship programme. It offers tailored learning and development to help returners re-adjust to the workplace, working towards the ultimate goal of a permanent position at the company. We spoke to Citi’s Sinead Henshaw to learn more about it.

