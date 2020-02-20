All Advice People Employers Jobs
Cloud solutions company 3EN announces 16 new jobs for Belfast
From left: Dale Cree, CEO of 3EN; and George McKinney, director of technology and services, Invest NI. Image: Invest NI

1 hour ago22 Views

3EN is on the lookout for systems architects, developers, engineers, accountants and graduate roles across sales and marketing.

Cloud solutions company 3EN has announced 16 new jobs for Holywood, Belfast, doubling its headcount on the back of a £1.2m investment.

3EN provides businesses with cloud technology solutions that aim to drive economic growth, promising increased efficiency and smooth integration with software platforms. As a global Oracle NetSuite partner, the company has operations throughout Europe and the US.

Invest NI is providing more than £164,000 towards the expansion, which will help 3EN create the new jobs, develop skills within the team and carry out two R&D projects.

Hiring has already begun for the new positions, with 3EN on the lookout for systems architects, developers, engineers, accountants and graduate roles across sales and marketing.

The company’s CEO, Dale Cree, said that he is proud of 3EN’s “reputation as a Northern Irish company”.

“With the support of Invest NI, we have created software products to showcase in international markets, securing a wealth of export successes,” he added.

“Our team expansion will help us to grow our business, maintaining a high standard of quality for our current clients while also continuing to increase our export sales across Europe and the US.”

Investment in Northern Ireland

Director of technology and services at Invest NI, George McKinney, said: “We have worked with 3EN over the last number of years to support its growth, innovation and market presence.

“In 2015, we supported the company with an R&D investment, which helped it to develop its Netgento and Dependency Checker software integration programmes.

“The new jobs will help the company to continue its international market growth and will generate over £557,000 in additional annual salaries for the Northern Ireland economy.”

Other tech and engineering companies that Invest NI has supported for expansion plans in the region this year include Slice, Payescape, NebulonGallagher & McKinney, Armstrong Medical and MAW Engineering.

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

