5 bits of jobs news you might have missed this week

Here are some of the jobs announcements we covered on Siliconrepublic.com this week, spanning Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Galway and Kildare.

Whether you’re actively searching for a new role or just want to keep your options open, the number of jobs announcements in recent months should give you plenty to think about.

Back in January, we looked at some of the companies set to hire in 2021. Already in February we’ve covered a number of jobs announcements and listed some of the companies hiring for remote roles in Ireland. So, it’s fitting that our last careers round-up of the month brings you even more options to keep in mind.

Jobs announcements you might have missed

Analytics software company CIM, which is led out of Sydney, set up a European headquarters in Dublin in 2019. Earlier this week, the company announced plans to hire 85 people in Ireland over the next three years. CIM will be hiring for EMEA leadership positions in sales, marketing and operations.

Noledge Group is a new brand comprising Envisage and OSSM, two Irish enterprise software companies that together cater to 375 customers in Ireland and the UK. The group is set to open a new office, invest €120,000 in its launch and create 10 new roles between Belfast and Dublin.

Arizona-headquartered Microchip Technology announced a new development centre for Cork. It is investing $20m in the facility, which will be based near the city centre and is expected to open early this year. The centre will house an engineering lab and will help Microchip provide regional customer support. The company will be hiring up to 200 engineers.

Xerotech, a battery systems manufacturer based in Galway, will be hiring in response to high demand for electrification in the non-road mobile machinery market. The company will be recruiting for 70 positions in injection moulding, production machinery design, computer numerical control (CNC) machining, sheet metal fabrication and welding, and automation and robotics.

International software and consulting company MHR announced a partnership with digital infrastructure company Equinix. MHR said it will invest €1.5m in Ireland, including a large deployment in data centres in Blanchardstown and Clondalkin. The company said it plans to hire new staff in Maynooth and greater Kildare and Dublin areas.

