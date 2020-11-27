These 16 companies all announced jobs in Ireland recently

November provided plenty of food for thought if you’re embarking on a job hunt soon, with news from Microsoft, Pfizer, TikTok and more.

Are you considering a new job or career change? Well there were plenty of jobs announcements throughout November, with new roles planned across the island of Ireland.

There are plenty of possibilities below for scientists, salespeople and software developers. If none of these catch your eye, make sure to check out our recent list of companies that are currently hiring for health-related roles.

Auxilion

Irish IT consulting firm Auxilion said this week that it will be hiring for 10 senior network consultants and engineers to work on Aruba technologies. The company is a subsidiary of IT Alliance Group and is based in Park West, Co Dublin.

Codec

Dublin firm Codec announced its plans to expand in Belfast with 20 new jobs, including roles in project management, technical support, consulting and more. The IT consulting company specialises in end-to-end infrastructure.

Diligent Corporation

Corporate governance software provider Diligent is establishing a new European hub in Galway. More than 200 new staff will be needed for the hub across HR, marketing, customer support and success, finance and product.

HaloCare

HaloCare is looking for new staff to help it roll out technologies to support older people living at home. Based in Carlow, the start-up launched this week and will be hiring across installation, healthcare and R&D.

HealthBeacon

Medtech company HealthBeacon is also expanding its team. Having recently raised €5.5m in funding, it is set to add 70 new people to its Dublin team across data management, customer service and more in the next two years.

Locate a Locum

Locate a Locum, an on-demand online booking platform for healthcare professionals, announced 14 new jobs for Belfast. On the back of a £1.3m investment in R&D, the firm will be hiring software engineers, marketing and account managers and sales executives.

Microsoft

200 jobs are set to be created by Microsoft Ireland at its new engineering hub in Leopardstown, Co Dublin. Many of the roles will be focused on workplace transformation and identity. They will bring Microsoft Ireland’s headcount to more than 2,700 people.

Overstock

Utah-headquartered online retail firm Overstock is setting up a new tech team at its Sligo base. It will be looking for software and DevOps engineers to work on tZero, its blockchain and security-token subsidiary.

Pfizer

Pharma giant Pfizer is investing €300m in its Irish operations across Cork, Dublin and Kildare. This will see 300 new jobs created, including scientists, technicians, engineers, analysts, technologists, quality specialists, data analysts and chemists.

Qualcomm

US wireless tech company Qualcomm is investing €78m in a new R&D facility in Cork city’s Penrose Dock. The firm said it will create hundreds of highly skilled jobs for engineers over the next four years.

Snapfix

Snapfix will be hiring for roles in sales, marketing and engineering at its headquarters in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. The start-up, which has developed a photo-based task-management platform, recently closed a pre-Series A funding round of €1.5m. It now plans to double its headcount across its offices in Dún Laoghaire and New York.

Transact

If it’s a career in fintech you’re after, Transact Campus is opening its new international headquarters in Limerick. The US company develops payment and credential software, and plans to create 110 jobs for developers, software engineers, data scientists and more.

TikTok

Short-form social media platform TikTok announced 200 new positions at its Dublin hub. Recruitment is set to take place over the next couple of months, increasing its Irish workforce to 1,100 people by the end of January 2021.

Trilateral Research

UK consulting and technology development company Trilateral Research plans to establish a European operations centre just outside Waterford. It will create 40 new roles across data science and ethics, administrative support and software development.

Udemy

Remote learning and upskilling has become more popular during Covid-19 and online learning platform Udemy is reaping the benefits. Having already announced 100 new jobs in its Irish team in March 2020, the company is set to hire for another 100 after securing $50m in Series F funding.

Unum

US insurance company Unum is growing its team in Carlow. It plans to create at least 50 roles spanning software engineering, data science and more, driving the company’s software development.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.