5 recent jobs announcements you might have missed

Catch up on recent jobs news across the island of Ireland, with new positions at Huawei, Microsoft, Aerogen and more.

Are you on the lookout for a new role right now? We covered a number of jobs announcements this week that might catch your eye.

Chinese tech giant Huawei said it plans to invest €80m into Irish R&D over the next two years and hire 110 new staff here. Roles will open up across sales, R&D, IT development and consumer divisions. The majority will be based in its Dublin headquarters, with some roles at its offices in Cork and Athlone.

Microsoft Ireland also announced 200 jobs at its Dublin base. It will hire sales representatives, technical sales specialists, cloud solution architects, account executives and sales managers at its EMEA digital sales centre.

On the west coast, Galway is in line for a jobs boost as sports-tech company Clubforce sets it sights on expansion. The company has raised €2.5m in funding and will use this to hire full-stack developers, a scrum master, an accounts assistant and sales and marketing staff.

Irish medtech company Aerogen is opening a new manufacturing facility in Shannon and will take on 90 new recruits there. It will be hiring for roles across operations, engineering, quality assurance and manufacturing.

Finally, in Northern Ireland, green-tech firm StormHarvester announced 16 new roles. The Lisburn company said it will invest more than £1.6m as it expands its exports to Europe, the US and Australasia. It will be hiring for a mix of business development and technical roles, founder Brian Moloney said.

Tips for your job hunt

Feeling inspired to move forward in your search for a new role? We also got some useful advice in Careers this week. If the role you want isn’t appearing on any job sites or company career pages, for example, you might consider sending a ‘cold email’ instead.

Resume.io describes a cold email as “a speculative inquiry for the job you desire, even if it hasn’t been advertised or might not exist”. Learn more about constructing one with this infographic.

And if you’re starting a new job soon, try not to get caught up in ‘maladaptive perfectionism’, as Hays’ Chris Dottie explains here. It’s understandable to want to make a good impression in your first few months, but being too hard on yourself could negatively impact your work.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.