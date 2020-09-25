Applying for jobs? More than 300 new roles were announced this week

If you’re looking for a new job right now, these companies have all recently announced plans for tech and science roles across the island of Ireland.

There were lots of jobs announcement across the island of Ireland this week. In Cork, for example, Workvivo and Simply Blue Energy both revealed recruitment plans.

Workvivo is a software company that offers an internal-communications platform for business clients. Throughout Covid-19, it has experienced huge growth and will now be hiring for 100 new roles. Its CEO and co-founder, John Goulding, told Siliconrepublic.com that the jobs will span “all disciplines”, including engineering, software development, customer experience and more.

Simply Blue Energy, an early-stage marine project developer, will also be recruiting eight new staff members. New hires – including offshore engineers, marine specialists, project managers and environmental scientists – will be based at the company’s new Cork headquarters in Blackrock.

In Kilkenny, telecoms company Entegro said it will be hiring for 50 new jobs. The firm was chosen to survey and design Ireland’s National Broadband Plan. To help, it is looking for fibre-to-the-home design specialists, engineers, GIS mapping technicians, field surveyors and project managers.

Dublin is also in line for a jobs boost as vacuum and abatement manufacturer Edwards announced 120 new roles for the region. The company plans to establish a new technology centre in Blanchardstown, where expertise across technology, support and engineering will be needed.

Finally, 40 new roles are also on the way in Belfast as Insurance Office of America announced a new technology centre based in the city. The insurance and risk-management provider will be hiring for data analysts, IT support, software developers and more.

