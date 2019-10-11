More than 1,000 jobs were announced in Ireland this week

Check out everything you may have missed in our Careers section this week, from jobs news to advice on workplace separation anxiety.

The mornings and evenings are getting darker as we move towards the end of the year but, thankfully, there was plenty of jobs news on Siliconrepublic.com this week to brighten your days.

More than 1,000 new sci-tech positions were announced all across the country in a diverse range of sectors, with medtech roles on the way in Galway, pharma positions in the pipeline at Ringaskiddy, and software jobs lined up for Belfast. Meanwhile, EY shared the news that it will be hiring for 600 roles over the next 12 months, 237 of which will be experienced hires.

Spotlight on Galway

Continuing with our spotlight on innovation in the west of Ireland, we rounded up a list of companies based in Galway that are on the lookout for top talent.

We also took at look at some of the best reasons to live and work in Galway, even if that means moving from halfway around the world. Ares Zhang, a senior software engineer with Fidelity Investments, discussed his life-changing move from Dalian in China to Galway.

Meanwhile, Hays’ senior business director, Niall Toland, gave us some valuable tips on why you should consider living in Galway, from education opportunities to strong accommodation options.

Advice and insights

Whether you’re working in Galway or any other part of the world, we also published some great career advice and insights throughout the week.

Shane Cradock talked us through the phenomenon of workplace separation anxiety, and Karl Heery, head of IT at the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics, gave us a window into his team’s exciting work with data.

We learned what New Relic’s hiring team is seeking in potential new team members, and what made intern Andrew Coulter return to Liberty IT as a graduate.

Finally, Jonathan Bowen spoke to us about his unique work on in-flight entertainment software at Viasat, and Mick O’Connor from GMI talked about his return to Ireland after more than 15 years in Australia.

