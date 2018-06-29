Summery June sizzles with more than 3,400 jobs announced across Ireland

Blockbuster jobs announcements from the likes of tech giant Amazon and financial services firm FinTrU catapulted the month of June into the coveted position as the best-performing month of 2018 thus far.

In the last monthly jobs round-up, we grimly reported that there was very little to get excited about in May.

In fact, pretty soon after that article was published, a few announcements came in just as May was coming to a close. Cloud customer data infrastructure firm Segment announced 100 roles in Dublin, Paddy Cosgrave-led Web Summit revealed plans to hire 50 (albeit internationally) while promoting MoneyConf, and Boston software platform Bamboo Rose roles created 75 positions in Belfast at a new development centre.

This improves the May performance somewhat, but still pales in comparison to the incredible fortune that landed on Irish shores in June.

Along with incredible weather – once assumed to only be possible in favoured holiday destinations such as Spain, Italy and the Canaries – June brought more than 3,400 new jobs to the island of Ireland.

There was a total of 3,410 confirmed roles created in Ireland. The final tally is slightly debatable, however, because of two announcements that either alluded to jobs but failed to definitively confirm the creation of new roles; or failed to confirm the location.

There was a hint at possible new roles for Eventbrite in Cork, as the event platform moved to a larger premises on Silicon Mall. The new offices can accommodate an increased employee headcount (it currently employs 35 and will now have space for up to 100) but it has kept tight-lipped on whether there are concrete plans to begin filling out the space with new hires.

Meanwhile, legacy lighting company ECI revealed that it will hire 20 spread across Dublin and the UK. However, it failed to specify how many of the 20 will be in Ireland, so they were excluded from the final tally, despite in reality set to add a small boost when confirmed.

Blockbuster numbers

Even when decisively excluding these announcements, June was still an unabashedly stellar month. This month’s performance was helped by a handful of blockbuster announcements – almost 2,000 roles were revealed across only three companies.

The largest jobs announcement of the month – and, in fact, the largest jobs announcement of 2018 thus far – came from Amazon, which announced that it is to create 1,000 jobs and has opened a new 170,000 sq ft facility in Dublin 4.

Financial services firm FinTrU also broke the news this month that it is to recruit 605 in Belfast and Derry, coming in at second place for the month of June and second place for 2018 thus far.

Business process outsourcing firm Abtran in Sligo also made a splash this month with the revelation that it is to take on 350 new hires, which is the third-largest announcement in June, but in the yearly stakes it trails behind other massive announcements in preceding months that floated around 350 to 400.

Breakdown by province

Abtran was actually the only announcement made in Connacht this month. A total of 1,662 jobs were announced in Leinster, 1,445 of which were in Dublin. The remaining 217 Leinster roles were announced in Maynooth and Kildare (30 jobs with Centaur Fund Services) and Wicklow and Kilkenny (187 positions with Crowley Carbon).

In Ulster, 998 jobs were announced, more than half (588) of which were confirmed to be in Belfast.

In Munster, 300 jobs were confirmed, with that figure possibly being a little higher when you consider the aforementioned potential job creation at Eventbrite. The Munster jobs were very nicely distributed between Limerick (150 jobs for STATS), Cork (100 jobs at Forcepoint) and Tipperary (50 Cashel hires with fund governance firm DMS Governance).

The additional 100 remote working jobs from eBecs make up the final tally.

You can view all the announcements for this month by clicking through the links below.

Alongside some stunning weather, Ireland was treated to a host of exciting jobs announcements in the first week of June, spread across a number of different regions on the island.

Somehow outpacing the one that preceded it, June saw a second stellar week for jobseekers across a variety of fields.

In terms of numbers, week three of June blew every other one of 2018 right out of the water on the jobs creation front.

The new McArdle Skeath facility is opening the door to 100 jobs in manufacturing operations and quality assurance.

Tech giant Cisco launches programme to accelerate the digitalisation of the nation in support of Project Ireland 2040.