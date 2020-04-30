5 companies that are currently hiring in Kerry

Are you thinking of making a career or lifestyle change at the moment? Check out some of the roles currently on offer across Kerry, from software engineering to chemical analysis.

Regardless of our employment situation or the industry we’re in, many of us have had to take a step back and reassess our day-to-day living as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Perhaps you’ve been laid off or plan to make the most of the ongoing uncertainty by moving ahead with some personal changes on your own terms, whether that’s your job, your career path or even where you live.

For those who are curious about their options, a move to Kerry might be worth thinking about. What has the region got to offer in terms of jobs, career opportunities, housing and lifestyle? A survey published earlier this year by Collins McNicholas, IDA Ireland, Kerry County Council and KerrySciTech offered some insights.

According to the Kerry Relocation Survey, a number of factors are driving highly skilled professionals to the region. These include the participants’ perceptions of quality of life, a support network, a safer environment, being closer to family and friends and greater career opportunities. It reported, for example, that 83pc of those who responded to the survey said that when they moved to Kerry, they transferred into either a similar or more senior role.

Kerry is also home to more than 70 STEM-related employers, many of which are hiring now, as well as hubs dotted all around the county, enabling it to support a flexible workforce. With the help of KerrySciTech, I spoke to some of the companies that are currently hiring in Kerry and its digital and co-working hubs to learn more about their vacancies and why they recommend Kerry as a place to build a home.

JRI America

The Japanese Research Institute, based in Tralee’s Software Development Centre, is a Japanese-led professional services firm specialising in business applications, managed IT services and consulting. Along with teams in New York and London, the Tralee staff support Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Japan’s second-largest bank and a Fortune Global 200 company which offers a broad range of financial services both within Japan and internationally.

JRI America is hiring across all technology disciplines for its Tralee office, all coming with industry-leading teams, training, mentoring, health benefits and pension and holiday entitlements. The company said: “In this changed landscape of Covid-19, our entire recruitment process has moved online and we’re continuing to onboard new employees.”

Liebherr

Liebherr, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of construction machinery, employs more than 48,000 people. Its Irish sites are located in Dublin and Killarney, one of which is Fossa’s Liebherr Container Cranes. Currently, the company’s Killarney offices have a number of open positions available. It is recruiting right across the engineering spectrum, including commissioning engineers, electrical engineer, sales engineers and automation engineer, among others.

The company told us: “Today, Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd designs, manufactures and installs a complete range of rail-mounted ship-to-shore cranes, container stacking cranes, rubber tyre gantry cranes and straddle carriers. For a taste of what it is like to work in Liebherr, have a look here.”

BioAtlantis

Irish biotechnology company BioAtlantis is seeking a research and development chemist and a mechanical engineer for its Tralee office. The company specialises in the development and production of bioactives from natural sources for the plant, animal and human health markets.

It told us that, as part of its ongoing expansion, it’s seeking a chemist to work on the extraction, purification and analysis of complex, natural-based products, as well as a mechanical engineer with a minimum of three years of experience in a regulated manufacturing environment. BioAtlantis is accepting applications for both roles until 14 May.

Salaso

Salaso Health Solutions produces software for online care in physical rehabilitation and wellness with the goal of changing the traditional approach to disease management. At the moment, Salaso is on the lookout for a software engineer for its office in Tralee.

“The Salaso application offers a benefits and wellness application for employers to their employees,” the company said. “Our solution is differentiated by evidence-based, high-quality clinical content and ease of customisation to any disease state or therapeutic area. You can view the latest Salaso career opportunities on the KerrySciTech website.”

Reamda

Reamda, founded in 2001, develops military and engineering products for Irish and international markets, including the UK, Switzerland and the US. Its focus areas include robotics, embedded control systems, simulation, wireless telephony and video-communication systems, as well as remote sensor data in both radiological and x-ray equipment. Currently, Reamda is hiring for a mechanical engineer at its Tralee office. You can view the latest Reamda career opportunities here.

Digital hubs in Kerry

KerrySciTech also introduced me to some of the many digital hubs that currently exist in the county.

“You could be sitting in an office overlooking the Lakes of Killarney while working remotely for a tech start-up based in Dublin, be it Ireland or Texas,” it said.

The co-working hub in Kenmare’s Innovation Centre, for example, is located in a picturesque, scenic and “noiseless” setting. Already settled in is Aonach, an e-commerce agency with team nationalities spanning Cork, the UK, Holland, Spain and Russia.

HQ Kerry is based in the centre of the bustling towns of Tralee and Listowel in the heart of Kerry. HQ Kerry said: “Our spaces are designed to inspire and welcome: more than just serviced offices and hot-desk spaces, they are communities that are homes to global multinationals, leading Irish SMEs, remote workers, ‘solopreneurs’ and distant teams.”

Finally, The Box Co-work is a new co-working space in the centre of Killarney town. It was developed in response to the needs of freelancers, small start-ups, digital tourists and individuals who work remotely. Located on Pawn Office Lane, the building is an old coach house that has been converted into an open working space.

For further information on any of the companies listed above and their vacancies, visit the KerrySciTech website here.