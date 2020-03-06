Keurig Dr Pepper hiring for 50 new positions in Newbridge, Kildare

Recruitment at the company’s new site is already underway, with roles including HR director, flavour technology senior scientist and process development engineer.

American beverage manufacturer Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) has announced plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Kildare, marking the company’s second manufacturing facility for its concentrate business.

This concentrate is used to make finished beverages, and all of KDP’s concentrate is currently manufactured at a site in Missouri.

The US company said that it is expanding and diversifying its supply chain through the new site, which will be located on Great Connell Road in Newbridge and will officially open later this year. The business will recruit for 50 new positions across operations, research and development.

‘Access to a robust market’

The choice of Kildare, KDP said, comes from the access the region provides to a “robust market with the material and capabilities” necessary for its concentrate manufacturing processes.

A local KDP spokesperson – the company’s plant manager, Randy Howorka – said: “This is an exciting time for Keurig Dr Pepper as we expand our best-in-class manufacturing network with a new beverage concentrate facility in Co Kildare, Ireland.

“We are pleased to be opening our Irish operations in such a desirable location, and we look forward to becoming an active and engaged member of this community.”

Recruitment is underway

The 330,000 sq ft Newbridge facility will be operational by the end of 2020.

Recruitment for the new positions is already underway, with open roles including a HR director, quality and environmental health and safety manager, planning manager, flavour technology senior scientist, regulatory analyst, technical data management analyst, process development engineer and more.

The investment is supported by IDA Ireland. The agency’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said that he “would like to offer IDA Ireland’s continued support as Keurig Dr Pepper works toward future milestones”.

“The decision by Keurig Dr Pepper to establish a manufacturing facility in Newbridge, Co Kildare is very welcome,” Shanahan added. “It endorses Ireland’s reputation as a global location for manufacturing and supply chain excellence.”