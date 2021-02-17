KPMG to hire 200 at new centre of excellence in Belfast

KPMG is investing £14m in its Belfast operations and will focus on digital consultancy services in cybersecurity, applied intelligence and digital transformation.

One of the world’s largest accounting firms, KPMG, is expanding its base in Northern Ireland.

The company is investing £14m in its Belfast operations and creating 200 new roles. It is establishing a new centre of excellence, which will deliver a range of digital consultancy services in growing areas such as cybersecurity, applied intelligence and digital transformation.

Many new recruits will come through the Northern Ireland Department of the Economy’s Assured Skills training programme, which helps individuals upskill for job vacancies.

“Today’s announcement of 200 new jobs by KPMG is excellent news for Northern Ireland’s burgeoning professional and financial services sector,” Northern Ireland’s economy minister, Diane Dodds, said.

“This new investment will see it almost double its workforce in Northern Ireland. Of the new roles, 160 will participate in my department’s pre-employment Assured Skills training programme, which will offer the company a pipeline of skilled graduates over the next three years.”

Eight Assured Skills Academies will be run with Belfast Met over the next three years, and the first is open for applications now. This will run from 19 April to 23 June, giving participants industry-relevant training in applied intelligence. The goal is to prepare them for roles as data scientists, data engineers and network analytics engineers. Those who complete the training will be guaranteed an interview for a role at KMPG’s new centre of excellence.

“It is important that we continue to showcase Northern Ireland as an attractive location for inward investment, offering guaranteed talent, a business-friendly environment and strong tech expertise,” Dodds added.

The Department of the Economy is providing almost £1.3m in funding for these training places. The new KPMG jobs are also backed by a £1m investment from Invest NI.

“This comes at an excellent time as we focus on rebuilding our economy,” said Kevin Holland, CEO of Invest NI. “Having such a prestigious and world-renowned company reinvest in Northern Ireland is a great endorsement of the wealth of talent and expertise that Northern Ireland has to offer and will further strengthen our dynamic financial services cluster.”

Louise Warde Hunter, principal and chief executive at Belfast Met, described this as “a significant investment” in future skills.

“Through this programme, participants will receive the most up-to-date, industry-relevant training in this growing sector, giving learners vital opportunities to gain employment after completing the course.”

KMPG’s first Assured Skills Academy is taking applications now from people with at least a 2:2 in any degree discipline or a Level 5 ICT qualification. The closing date is Sunday 14 March.