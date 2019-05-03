These are the life sciences companies hiring like mad in Ireland

Whether you’re hoping to start your career in life sciences or even just move laterally between firms, there are plenty of companies seeking applicants in Ireland.

If you’re looking to wade into the world of life sciences, Ireland is a pretty ideal setting for your search. It is home to the world’s top companies in this space, many of which have built or are in the process of building sprawling manufacturing facilities.

Opportunities abound in this sector, a fact that was well demonstrated throughout the month of April. During the month we reported on close to 800 life sciences roles that were generated across Ireland, concentrated in Munster and Connacht.

The most significant announcement numbers-wise came from Edwards Lifesciences, which has pledged to create a staggering 600 roles in Limerick on top of an original 600 announced in 2018. This sees the company bring its investment in Ireland from €80m up to €160m.

Also in Limerick, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care announced plans to create 100 permanent manufacturing jobs at its site as part of a €100m investment supported by IDA Ireland.

Finally, Botox producer Allergan is set to invest €65m in two of its four Irish facilities, generating 63 jobs in Westport, Co Mayo, in the process. With these new roles, Allergan’s Irish employee headcount will exceed 2,000.

So, it is without question that there are plenty of roles in the life sciences sphere. Yet you may still have a few nagging questions about how you can move into this professional area. Luckily, we have also gathered insights from people with a broad array of backgrounds who currently work in life sciences.

Amgen graduate Philip Ryan took us through the heady process of transitioning from tertiary education to a full-time role. Though Ryan always knew he wanted to work in manufacturing, the jump from university to the working world was still taxing. We heard more from him about the steep learning curve and how he leaned on the supports of his employer to make it easier to deal with.

There are probably some roles within life sciences that may seem initially mystifying for those dipping a toe in. What, for example, does it mean to work in ‘product stream’? We caught up with MSD’s Aimee Gunning to hear about what it is like to be a team lead in a pharmaceuticals company.

Who’s to say that a life sciences role has to be in a life sciences company, however? Accenture’s Natasha Kelly certainly doesn’t think this way. For a long time, she was certain that she would move into academia and hopefully get on the tenure track. However, she soon realised this career path actually didn’t suit her and found instead that working in consulting satisfied more of the tenets of a role that she considered a priority. We chatted to Kelly about her career journey.

For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.

