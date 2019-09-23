These 6 companies all have life sciences roles up for grabs

Looking to start your career in life sciences? These firms are some of the most prestigious companies in the field – and they’re hiring.

Ireland has a vibrant life sciences industry featuring some of the biggest industry names from around the globe.

There are multiple draws to the field. Opportunities in this sector are plentiful and conditions tend to be good. Not to mention that, for many, the prospect of being able to contribute to the production and distribution of life-changing medicines is a major attraction.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, take a look at these firms that are all hiring right now.

BMS

BMS is a global biopharmaceuticals companies with multiple hubs dotted around Ireland. It has an array of roles on offer at the moment in areas such as science, engineering and supply chain.

Amgen

Amgen has always prided itself on its ‘biology-first’ approach since it was founded in Thousand Oaks, California, in 1980. It boasts centres all around the globe and has a host of available roles in manufacturing, engineering, microbiology and more at its Irish locations.

MSD

MSD has bases all around Ireland, with different opportunities currently available for prospective employees. The biotech facility in Swords is looking for manufacturing production technicians, while it has environmental, health and safety positions up for grabs in Cork and Tipperary. MSD is also hiring at its Carlow facility.

GMI

Genomics Medicine Ireland (GMI) is a company that studies human DNA to create innovative medicines. It is hiring across a broad swathe of disciplines including software development, statistics, project management, legal counsel and more at its base in Dublin.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

J&J Vision Care is the eye-health wing of life sciences behemoth Johnson & Johnson. If you think you could see yourself working in a place like that, there are numerous opportunities available.

Takeda

Takeda particularly focuses on producing medicines for those living with rare conditions. In July of this year, it revealed plans to take on an additional 40 recruits in Ireland as it unveiled a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at its site at Grange Castle in Clondalkin, Dublin.

The company has a variety of different positions up for grabs in Dublin, Wicklow and Dunboyne.

