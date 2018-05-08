Here are 6 of the top firms hiring in Limerick right now

As the third-largest city in Ireland, Limerick has the distinction of being one of the most vibrant and innovative cities in the mid-west. Here are some of the top firms hiring in the area.

It would be remiss to ignore the burgeoning star that is Limerick. There is strong evidence to support the claim that the Munster city is well on its way to becoming a global science and technology centre of excellence.

The city is the jewel in the crown of the IDA’s Invest in Mid West strategic plan, the region’s FDI base being concentrated both at the National Technology Park adjoining the University of Limerick campus, and the IDA Raheen Business Park.

The Limerick 2030 plan also makes it abundantly clear that concerted efforts are being made by the Irish Government to carve out a place on the global stage – efforts to the tune of more than €1bn, according to the official website.

The aim of the plan is to bring 12,000 jobs to the city (5,000 of which are to be in the city centre) and to scale and accelerate economic investment in order to transform Limerick into a significant force in the Irish and European economy.

By the looks of it, Limerick is already in a seriously strong position. If this description has whet your appetite for Limerick and you feel like diving head first into this emerging Irish city, we rounded up some of the most interesting companies hiring right now for your perusal.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a financial services company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. First established in 1889, it is one of the oldest banking institutions in continuous operation and one of the largest banks in the US.

The firm employs a total of 18,100 people across offices in 19 US states and 23 international locations. It has, as of the end of March 2018, $10.8trn in assets under administration.

Northern Trust has operated in Limerick for more than a decade and already employs 1,000 people at sites in Hamilton House and City East Plaza. In June 2017, the company revealed plans to further increase its headcount by 400.

Northern Trust is seeking applicants for roles in product control, operations and securities, accounting and finance, and human resources.

Becton Dickinson (BD)

BD is an American medtech firm headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. Founded in 1897, the company is historically renowned for its contribution to the US syringes market. BD founder Fairleigh S Dickinson developed the Luer lock fitting, which helps to make leak-free connections between syringes and needles, the non-patented version of which is now standard for syringes in the US.

BD has had a history in Ireland for almost 50 years. Along with a facility in Limerick (where BD has founded a swanky new R&D centre), the company has sites in Drogheda, Co Louth, and Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

BD has available roles for electronic engineers, mechanical engineers, software engineers, manufacturing engineers, scientists and project analysts.

Regeneron



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was first founded in the late 1980s in New York by Dr Leonard S Schleifer and bioscientist George Yancopoulos.

The release of its most successful drug to date, Eylea, which is used to treat macular degeneration (the leading cause of blindness in adults), cemented the company’s place as a big player in the international pharmaceutical game.

Regeneron first arrived in Ireland in 2013 and, shortly after, announced the construction of a manufacturing facility in Limerick at the former home of Dell’s manufacturing centre at Raheen Business Park. The Munster site is one of the largest biologics manufacturing facilities in the world and employs hundreds of people.

The company has available roles in industrial operations, product supply, IT, tech writing and corporate communications.

Deloitte



Deloitte is a multinational professional services network and is counted as one of the Big Four accounting organisations. In terms of revenue and employee headcount (a massive 263,900), it is the largest professional services network in the world. In Ireland, Deloitte employs more than 2,700 people.

The firm offers a suite of services including tax, audit, consulting, enterprise risk and financial advisory services. It can also boast having a massive share of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 250 Index on its client roster.

Deloitte has risk management roles available in Limerick.

Morgan McKinley

Morgan McKinley is a global professional services recruitment firm operating in the UK, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, Australia, France, Japan and Ireland. The company’s global head office is located in Co Cork.

The company produces influential and insightful reports about employment sector growth, such as the Employment Monitor.

Morgan McKinley has positions at its Limerick office available in the areas of finance, accountancy and management.

Kemp

Kemp Technologies prides itself on being an industry leader in application delivery controllers and application-centric load balancing.

Online fashion giant Asos, for example, wouldn’t be able to function properly were it not for Kemp’s software, which ensures that traffic is controlled enough so that the website is never forced offline by crashes.

Fortune 500 companies, commercial ventures and public sector organisations rely on the company’s innovation and unique insight into the industry to keep ahead of the curve in our increasingly digital world.

Though Kemp’s headquarters is in New York City, the company’s regional office in Limerick plays an integral role in serving its EMEA clients.

Kemp is hiring in software development, sales and QA engineering.

Are you interested in joining the top sci-tech employers building their profile on Siliconrepublic.com? Email our team at employers@siliconrepublic.com to learn more.

Updated, 1.50pm, 8 May 2018: This article was updated to clarify the employment figures of Northern Trust in Limerick.