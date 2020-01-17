US regtech company AxiomSL announces 100 new jobs in Limerick

AxiomSL’s investment in the mid-west will see new roles created across technical support and product management.

Regulatory reporting and risk management provider AxiomSL has this morning (17 January) announced that it is establishing a new office in Limerick, promising 100 new jobs in the region over the next five years.

The new AxiomSL business operations centre will be located in the IDA’s National Technology Park in Plassey. The company is headquartered in New York and it has operations throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas.

AxiomSL’s flagship product is a data integrity and control platform, ControllerView, which helps financial institutions to maintain transparency and meet regulatory requirements.

The new facility in Limerick will provide space for technical support and product management roles for the company’s RegCloud product – a service helping financial institutions manage data in a secure environment with cloud technology.

Peter Tierney, global head of RegCloud, commented on the decision to base the new office in Limerick. “With the rapid expansion of our RegCloud business, AxiomSL sought a strategic location with access to world-class talent and the ability to expand service and support for our global client base,” he said.

“The support from the IDA team combined with the proactive engagement from local universities caught our interest. The existing community of fintech and regtech companies and the deep pool of multilingual tech and financial talent became evident as we investigated further. This expansion to Limerick and the hiring of key talent within the region will enable us to leverage these skills to continue our growth efforts within Europe and around the world.”

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen, TD, was also at the announcement.

“Their decision to locate here is a significant boost to the mid-west region, reflecting a vote of confidence in the capacity of our local people to provide the expertise and commitment necessary to support ambitious and progressive companies looking to grow and thrive,” Breen said.