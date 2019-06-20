LinkedIn to create 800 jobs in Dublin

Out of the 630m members LinkedIn has worldwide, 2m are based in Ireland.

Professional social media platform LinkedIn is set to grow the headcount at its Wilton Place HQ to 2,000 with the addition of a staggering 800 jobs. LinkedIn currently boasts more than 630m members around the world, 2m of which are based in Ireland.

The company cites increased growth in its business in the EMEA region as being the reason for such a lofty expansion announcement. This follows last year’s revelation that the company had signed a lease for a new 150,000 sq ft development at One Wilton Park.

Recruitment for the positions has already begun, with a first round of 100 roles in the areas of sales, marketing, customer service, finance and analytics up for grabs. It is expected that all the positions will be filled by the middle of next year.

Returning to employment

Since the country is at full employment, says the company, it will be renewing its ReturnIn programme, which provides additional support for individuals returning to the workforce after a hiatus.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, said: “I am delighted to see this announcement from LinkedIn, which reaffirms their commitment to Ireland and Dublin’s position as the digital capital of Europe.

“It is also encouraging to see a vibrant community of 2m Irish members using the professional network to find jobs and drive business opportunities. I would like to wish the company well and look forward to our mutually beneficial relationship continuing to develop in the years ahead.”

Also commenting was head of LinkedIn Ireland, Sharon McCooey, who said: “Our growth in Ireland continues at a phenomenal pace, both as an employer but also as a platform … Our Irish office has become our second largest office in the world, after our global HQ, and our Irish members are some of the most active and engaged.”