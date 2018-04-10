LiveTiles to build innovation centre in Sligo and bring 50 jobs

LiveTiles will expand into Sligo to support the further development of its design and artificial intelligence (AI) products.

New York-based software company LiveTiles has announced today that it will open a new Intelligence Innovation Centre in Sligo to further support the development of its AI products, and with it will create 50 new roles in the north-west region.

The company is seeking applicants for positions in AI development, marketing, management, presales and a new product solutions team that will create industry-specific digital platforms that incorporate AI. The job creation is bolstered by the support of the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

LiveTiles is a Microsoft partner specialising in personalised AI bots that clients can create and customise using a ‘no-code’ drag-and-drop intelligence bot builder. It provides the tools to build adoptable dashboards, portals or corporate intranets that can have AI and analytics features incorporated.

The company first began as an Australian start-up in 2014 and has since then expanded, recruiting high-profile customers the likes of PepsiCo and the US Department of Defence.

Speaking at the announcement, LiveTiles chief executive officer and co-founder Karl Redenbach said: “This is a wonderful opportunity, and we’re really excited to establish a new centre in Sligo.

“There is an up-and-coming technology scene here, and we look forward to working with technology businesses, universities and Microsoft in Ireland to expand our AI agenda.”

“It’s great that this global software company is establishing an Intelligent Innovation Centre in Sligo and exciting news that part of the work in Sligo will be in creating industry-specific digital environments that use Artificial Intelligence,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

“Attracting investment to Regional locations is a key focus for us and the arrival of LiveTiles, creating 50 jobs in the first instance, will be of significant benefit to Sligo and the north-west region.

“I greatly welcome this announcement, wish LiveTiles every success with its operations here and assure them of IDA Ireland’s continued support.”