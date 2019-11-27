Locate a Locum to create new jobs amid £1m investment

Locate a Locum has secured £1m in equity finding that will be used to grow and scale the business.

Locate a Locum, a Belfast-based healthcare technology firm that helps locum healthcare professionals find flexible work opportunities, is set to hire for six new roles at its Northern Irish hub as a result of a cash injection of £1m.

Positions are currently available in the areas of software engineering, marketing, office management and recruitment but, looking ahead, the company has plans to more than triple its workforce within the next three years.

The Locate a Locum platform pairs pharmacists around the UK with workplaces in need of staff. Workers can book shifts in their desired place of work, which includes large pharmacy chains such as Boots, Rowlands and Lloyds, in minutes.

It also previously launched and sold a bespoke workforce management platform to Superdrug, which is used in more than 230 branches.

This recent influx of equity funding comes thanks to a combined funding round from Techstart Ventures, European regional development fund Co-Fund NI, and a number of private investors.

Jonathon Clarke, chief executive of Locate a Locum, said: “We are excited to receive this backing from our investors as it will help us scale the business and continue to grow. Locate a Locum has a close-knit team of 20 today, but we expect to triple in size in the next three years as we extend our reach and expand into new markets.

“More and more people want that flexibility in their working lives and we intend to diversify to serve other healthcare professions in future.

“We have recruited an excellent team over the past few years, but we currently have six live roles for talented people to come and join Locate a Locum. It is a vibrant, diverse team and we want to bring in innovative people who will buy into our culture and share our values.

“We hope to have 28 staff by April [2020] and to increase our headcount to more than 70 within three years.”

Also this week in Belfast, AI-powered human experience company Adoreboard announced six new roles alongside a series of major contract wins. The company is hiring for a mixture of sales, marketing and data analytics positions.