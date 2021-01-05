Logitech announces 50 jobs at Cork facility

The computer product manufacturer is looking to fill design, engineering, IT and supply chain roles over the next three years.

Logitech, which manufactures computer keyboards, mice and speakers, has announced an expansion in Cork and is seeking to fill 50 roles.

The roles will be across a wide range of areas including design, engineering, IT and supply chain and will be filled over the next three years.

The company’s Cork office was first established in 1988 and has grown to be one of Logitech’s key offices, with around 200 employees across design, engineering, product development, finance, supply chain, people and culture and IT.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said Ireland is an attractive destination for technology companies such as Logitech due to its “strong pool of talent”.

Logitech’s president and CEO, Bracken Darrell, added that the business had been transforming into a design company in recent years, tapping into trends in gaming, remote work, video collaboration and creativity.

“This process of reinvention continues. We are innovating with new product experiences every day and driving for positive change in the areas of equality and the environment,” he said.

“As a company, we have a strong flexible working culture, with employees contributing to Logitech’s business from locations all over the world. Cork is a key link in that chain, and we’re keen to see more talent join our colleagues there.”

The announcement comes as employers all over Ireland are being asked to facilitate their staff to work from home wherever possible as the latest Covid-19 restrictions continue.

In a statement this morning, Varadkar said: “I’m asking employers to encourage and accommodate their employees to stay at home unless they are essential workers. I want to urge everyone who can work from home to do so. I recognise that this will be more difficult for some more than others and I trust that employers will once again show understanding and support their workers in the transition.”

For more information on roles currently available at Logitech, click here.