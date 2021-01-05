All Advice People Employers Jobs
A wall display of four computer keyboards against a backdrop of greenery. The Logitech logo is displayed above the keyboards.
Jobs
Image: © 9parusnikov/Stock.adobe.com

Logitech announces 50 jobs at Cork facility

2 hours ago130 Views

The computer product manufacturer is looking to fill design, engineering, IT and supply chain roles over the next three years.

Logitech, which manufactures computer keyboards, mice and speakers, has announced an expansion in Cork and is seeking to fill 50 roles.

The roles will be across a wide range of areas including design, engineering, IT and supply chain and will be filled over the next three years.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

The company’s Cork office was first established in 1988 and has grown to be one of Logitech’s key offices, with around 200 employees across design, engineering, product development, finance, supply chain, people and culture and IT.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said Ireland is an attractive destination for technology companies such as Logitech due to its “strong pool of talent”.

Hiring Now

Logitech’s president and CEO, Bracken Darrell, added that the business had been transforming into a design company in recent years, tapping into trends in gaming, remote work, video collaboration and creativity.

“This process of reinvention continues. We are innovating with new product experiences every day and driving for positive change in the areas of equality and the environment,” he said.

“As a company, we have a strong flexible working culture, with employees contributing to Logitech’s business from locations all over the world. Cork is a key link in that chain, and we’re keen to see more talent join our colleagues there.”

The announcement comes as employers all over Ireland are being asked to facilitate their staff to work from home wherever possible as the latest Covid-19 restrictions continue.

In a statement this morning, Varadkar said: “I’m asking employers to encourage and accommodate their employees to stay at home unless they are essential workers. I want to urge everyone who can work from home to do so. I recognise that this will be more difficult for some more than others and I trust that employers will once again show understanding and support their workers in the transition.”

For more information on roles currently available at Logitech, click here.

Jenny Darmody
By Jenny Darmody

Jenny was the Careers Editor at Siliconrepublic.com up to June 2019 and was later appointed Deputy Editor in 2020. When she’s not writing about the science and tech industry, she’s writing short stories and attempting novels. She continuously buys more books than she can read in a lifetime and pretty stationery is her kryptonite. She also believes seagulls to be the root of all evil and her baking is the stuff of legends.

More from careers

A wall display of four computer keyboards against a backdrop of greenery. The Logitech logo is displayed above the keyboards.
Here’s how we’ll (probably) work in 2021
A wall display of four computer keyboards against a backdrop of greenery. The Logitech logo is displayed above the keyboards.
Limerick in line for jobs boost as Viotas announces 60 new roles
A wall display of four computer keyboards against a backdrop of greenery. The Logitech logo is displayed above the keyboards.
Applications open for new infosec graduate programme in Cork
A wall display of four computer keyboards against a backdrop of greenery. The Logitech logo is displayed above the keyboards.
Green Rebel Marine announces further jobs for Cork

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading