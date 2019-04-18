LogMeIn to create 200 new jobs in Dublin

Investment affirms Dublin as the go-to city in Europe for growing a SaaS business.

Public cloud platform LogMeIn is to create 200 new jobs at its new international headquarters at Grand Canal Dock.

In an investment supported by IDA Ireland and the Irish Government, the company will establish a new management decision-making centre for Europe.

‘Our new office is central to LogMeIn leading the innovation race, while building our international hub to serve our customers worldwide and attract the highest level of talent available’

– BILL WAGNER

The 200 high-level positions include customer success managers to help customers meet their business goals using LogMeIn’s products, as well as additional sales, marketing, legal, HR and IT roles.

SaaS and the city

The new jobs are part of the company’s ambitious plans to create over 1,000 jobs globally in the next three to five years.

A market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every region across the globe. Its popular products include LastPass, GoToConnect, GoToRooms and Bold360.

“LogMeIn is certain that by investing in growth-enabling infrastructure in Dublin, it is able to retain its focus on competitiveness and develop new products to continually help our customers and that will also create jobs, spreading the benefits to the broader community in Ireland,” said Bill Wagner, CEO of LogMeIn.

“Our new office is central to LogMeIn leading the innovation race, while building our international hub to serve our customers worldwide and attract the highest level of talent available.”

The six-storey Reflector building at Grand Canal Dock is split into two wings comprising office and retail space, with space for a ground floor restaurant and parking. LogMeIn Dublin will also have a training centre for 80 people, broadcast studios with state-of-the-art audio-visual facilities, a fifth-floor panoramic terrace, gym, library and gaming areas.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said that Ireland has developed a strong reputation for key global players in the SaaS business due to the talented tech and multilingual workforce based in the city.

“LogMeIn’s decision to further invest in its people with this fantastic new headquarters in the heart of Dublin’s tech centre is a clear demonstration of the confidence the company has in the city.”