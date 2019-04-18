All Advice People Employers Jobs
LogMeIn to create 200 new jobs in Dublin
Jobs
IDA CEO Martin Shanahan with LogMeIn senior vice-president Chris Manton-Jones. Image: LogMeIn

LogMeIn to create 200 new jobs in Dublin

8 hours ago222 Views

Investment affirms Dublin as the go-to city in Europe for growing a SaaS business.

Public cloud platform LogMeIn is to create 200 new jobs at its new international headquarters at Grand Canal Dock.

In an investment supported by IDA Ireland and the Irish Government, the company will establish a new management decision-making centre for Europe.

‘Our new office is central to LogMeIn leading the innovation race, while building our international hub to serve our customers worldwide and attract the highest level of talent available’
– BILL WAGNER

The 200 high-level positions include customer success managers to help customers meet their business goals using LogMeIn’s products, as well as additional sales, marketing, legal, HR and IT roles.

SaaS and the city

The new jobs are part of the company’s ambitious plans to create over 1,000 jobs globally in the next three to five years.

A market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every region across the globe. Its popular products include LastPass, GoToConnect, GoToRooms and Bold360.

Hiring Now

“LogMeIn is certain that by investing in growth-enabling infrastructure in Dublin, it is able to retain its focus on competitiveness and develop new products to continually help our customers and that will also create jobs, spreading the benefits to the broader community in Ireland,” said Bill Wagner, CEO of LogMeIn.

“Our new office is central to LogMeIn leading the innovation race, while building our international hub to serve our customers worldwide and attract the highest level of talent available.”

The six-storey Reflector building at Grand Canal Dock is split into two wings comprising office and retail space, with space for a ground floor restaurant and parking. LogMeIn Dublin will also have a training centre for 80 people, broadcast studios with state-of-the-art audio-visual facilities, a fifth-floor panoramic terrace, gym, library and gaming areas.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said that Ireland has developed a strong reputation for key global players in the SaaS business due to the talented tech and multilingual workforce based in the city.

“LogMeIn’s decision to further invest in its people with this fantastic new headquarters in the heart of Dublin’s tech centre is a clear demonstration of the confidence the company has in the city.”

John Kennedy
By John Kennedy

Editor John Kennedy is an award-winning technology journalist. He joined Silicon Republic in 2002 to become the fulcrum of the company’s news service He was recipient of the Irish Internet Association’s NetVisionary Technology Journalist Award 2005 and Siliconrepublic.com has been awarded ‘Best Technology Site’ at the Irish Web Awards seven times. In 2011 he received the David Manley Award commending him for his dedication to covering entrepreneurs. His interests include all things technological, music, movies, reading, history, gaming and losing the occasional game of poker.

More from careers

LogMeIn to create 200 new jobs in Dublin
Waterford-based VR Education to create up to 10 new jobs
LogMeIn to create 200 new jobs in Dublin
The skill you probably need to brush up on for your engineering career
LogMeIn to create 200 new jobs in Dublin
Fintech player AFEX to expand in Dublin with 10 new jobs
LogMeIn to create 200 new jobs in Dublin
PwC to hire 40 in Galway amid city centre office relocation

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading