Looking for a new job? Here are hundreds of roles to consider

Fintech and software companies announced new job opportunities this week, LinkedIn rolled out feature updates and Hays told us how to build a strong employer brand.

If you’re looking for a new job, the first full week of April brought some positive news, particularly in fintech.

Fenergo revealed its plans to hire for 100 new roles in Dublin by the end of the year. On the back of surging demand for its cloud-based solutions, it will be recruiting across finance, regulation, customer success, sales, HR, engineering and professional services.

The company said the openings would include five graduate technology roles and 10 vacancies in cloud security and SaaS engineering.

Another fintech headquartered in Dublin, CurrencyFair, is set to create hundreds of new positions. The company is merging with Australia’s Assembly Payments, which will bring its headcount from 90 to 160 immediately and this is expected to further grow to 450 over the next four years.

CurrencyFair will be hiring across the board with opportunities slated to open up in sales and marketing, engineering, product and more.

Meanwhile, Waterford-based software company StitcherAds is also expanding its team. It will recruit 30 new engineers in Ireland and fill 10 new roles in account management and customer support between its Irish and US offices.

Insights to inform the new job hunt

If you’re a LinkedIn user, a number of new additions to the platform may help on your job search. This week, the company introduced features that allow you to set your preferred gender pronouns, record the pronunciation of your name and upload video cover stories to your profile.

And if you’ve always wanted to pursue a tech career but don’t think you have the right skills, we heard from Skillnet’s Mark Jordan about the different pathway programmes available.

Finally, if your company is eager to get recruiting, check out some of the hiring advice we shared this week. Hays’ David Brown gave seven tips for building a strong employer brand in the new era of work – something he believes is critical to attracting and retaining top talent.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.