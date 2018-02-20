All Advice People Employers Jobs
From left: Steven Cassin and Stephen Leathem, Made to Engage; with Brian Dolaghan, Invest NI. Image: Darren Kidd/Press Eye

Belfast-based Made to Engage to hire 28 new employees

Made to Engage, which was formed in 2012, is creating 28 new roles.

Belfast-based digital agency Made to Engage has revealed today (20 February) that it will hire 28 new employees as part of a strategy to better serve its existing customers and generate new sales in export markets.

An additional 12 newly created roles are already in place, bringing the total expansion of the firm to 40. The new recruitment will bring the total headcount at the Northern Irish firm to 72.

Made to Engage currently has a presence in Dublin, London and Belfast.

The company has positions available in Belfast for developers, software testers, designers and digital specialists as well as a ‘graduate academy’.

Invest NI has offered £240,000 worth of support towards the new roles.

Steven Cassin, Made to Engage managing director, said: “2017 was a year of exceptional growth and digital success for our company and our clients, and we are delighted to be expanding our business.

Hiring Now

“Invest NI support over the last six years has been instrumental to our growth, helping us to increase our workforce and keep up with the demand for our services.

“We participated in its leadership programme recently, which has helped us to prepare for managing our business through this anticipated growth period.

“Our ambition is to become a leading provider of digital transformation services across the UK and Ireland by 2020, and we are well on our way to achieving this.

“These new roles will not only help us to grow upon our existing commitments but, more so, they will help to develop further business opportunities outside of Northern Ireland, specifically in Europe, the US, Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.”

Brian Dolaghan, Invest NI’s director of technology and services, also welcomed the news: “Made to Engage is an award-winning digital agency making an important strategic investment, which will help it to succeed in new markets.

“The company has benefited from a range of Invest NI support since it was set up. This has included support for job creation as well as investment in R&D and skills development.

“We also assisted the company to visit the US early last year, which resulted in a partnership deal with e-commerce platform Avensia Storefront, leading to a contract with Eason’s estimated to be worth over £300,000.”

For more information on the positions, you can visit Made to Engage careers page here.

