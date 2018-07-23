Mallaghan Engineering to recruit 210 at Dungannon headquarters

Mallaghan Engineering has revealed new roles as part of its five-year expansion plan, which also includes ‘significant’ product development.

Advanced manufacturing firm Mallaghan Engineering has unveiled its new five-year expansion plan, which will see it invest millions and recruit 210 staff at its headquarters in Dungannon, Co Tyrone. The jobs will primarily be in the areas of engineering and manufacturing.

Mallaghan Engineering designs, manufactures and supplies ground support equipment for the global aviation industry, primarily to service commercial aircraft. It focuses on providing things such as high-lift trucks for catering, cabin cleaning, facilitating restricted-movement passengers as well as services such as de-icing rigs. It also produces water and waste trucks, baggage conveyors and passenger stairs.

The firm’s expansion ambitions include plans for “significant” product development, which it says will necessitate more capital investment in factory capacity and cutting-edge equipment. Mallaghan Engineering also intends to roll out a comprehensive training plan to help its new workforce develop the necessary skills.

It is hoped that these new measures will expand the company’s customer base and boost export sales. The new roles will generate more than £5m in additional salaries in the Northern Irish economy.

“Commercial air travel is a vast and growing industry,” said Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton. “The productivity-boosting capital equipment and extensions to Mallaghan’s factory space will help the company satisfy the growing demand for ground support equipment worldwide.”

Invest NI has offered Mallaghan Engineering in excess of £3m worth of support towards research and development, capital, and skills investment.

“Mallaghan is one of the fastest-growing airport ground support equipment manufacturers worldwide and this expansion is designed to help secure the future growth of our business,” added Ronan Mallaghan, CEO of Mallaghan Engineering.

“Working with Invest NI has enabled us to accelerate our investment plans, ensuring we have the manufacturing capacity and capabilities to build on our share of the high-lift market. We aim to further grow our market share of the global aviation industry, and will be actively targeting opportunities in the US and China.”