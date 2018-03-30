March Madness: More than 1,700 jobs landed on Irish shores this month

Jobs abound in Dublin, Cork and the mid-west this month from some of the most innovative tech companies in the world.

Welcome back to the latest edition of the newest recurring feature to land in the Careers section: the monthly jobs round-up.

Though February had already gotten things off to a wonderful start, March still managed to outpace it, with more than 1,700 jobs announced across the island of Ireland this month.

One of the most positive takeaways from job creation in March has been that Ireland has made undisputed gains in establishing itself as a global tech hub.

Airbnb’s Aisling Hassell revealed in an interview with The Irish Times that the company intends to double its workforce in the coming years to fill its two existing buildings in Dublin, adding 500 new roles to the Irish job market.

What is most exciting about this news, however, is that Hassell stated her hopes that the company could emulate the growth trajectory of Google, which employs about 7,000 people in Ireland right now.

It’s very encouraging to hear that such tech companies want to establish large bases of operations in Ireland, and a positive harbinger of things to come.

IDA Ireland made a splash with the news that 231 new jobs are being created in Dublin across eight high-growth start-ups from Europe and the US. The companies represent a wide variety of disciplines in the technology and business sector, particularly in the cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) spheres.

Also active in cloud-based management and SaaS in Dublin, Informatica and Guidewire Software each stated intentions to take on 100 new hires apiece. Internal marketing service Xtremepush also added 20 new jobs.

The largest jobs announcement of the month came from medtech giant Edwards Lifesciences. The company is set to create 600 positions in the mid-west as part of a major €80m investment.

Ireland has been frequently touted as one of five emerging global hubs in medtech, and this influx of investment seems to further support that statement. It’s also encouraging to see that such a large organisation has elected to look at areas such as Limerick and Shannon as potential sites for its purpose-built manufacturing facility.

In Brexit-related news, BRE Global announced that the landmark referendum has inspired it to bring on between 15 and 20 people in Dublin at a new Conformité Européenne (CE) testing operation, to be opened as part of a €3.5m investment.

Cork also got its share of good news on the jobs front. In an admirable feat of braving the Arctic conditions brought on by Storm Emma, the people of Apex Fund Services got their snow boots on and went out to announce 50 new roles in financial services.

There were also 50 new positions announced in cybersecurity (which is a burgeoning industry in Ireland, Cork in particular) and password management firm Keeper Security, which broke the news of its intention to set up its first EMEA office in Cork city.

Global automation technology firm Pilz will also be opening new doors in Cork. The company revealed that it will locate a new software development centre in the county, bringing 70 new roles to Munster.

