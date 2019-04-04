3D printer maker Markforged to create 100 jobs in Dublin

Markforged has been identified as one of America’s next unicorns and points to the intelligent future of manufacturing.

Industrial 3D printer manufacturer Markforged is to open its first European headquarters in Dublin and will hire 100 new employees.

The Boston-headquartered company was founded in 2013 and aims to transform manufacturing through affordable 3D printers that can produce parts tough enough for the factory floor.

‘The decision by Markforged to locate their European headquarters in Dublin again confirms Ireland’s reputation as the premier location for fast-growing, innovative companies’

– MARTIN SHANAHAN

The new office is the first phase of the global expansion by Markforged, which recently raised $82m in a Series D round in late March.

Leading the next industrial age

“We all know the strong potential of 3D printing and I warmly welcome their [Markforged’s] presence in Ireland and the creation of 100 highly skilled jobs,” said Heather Humphreys, TD, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation. “We already have a strong footprint of high-tech companies in Dublin and we are very keen to expand that by attracting a wider range of specialist companies such as Markforged.”

Markforged has quickly become a leader in 3D printing. Deloitte named Markforged the 10th fastest-growing technology company in North America, while Forbes added the company to its Next Billion-Dollar Startup list.

The company has amassed a large installed base among leading manufacturers and other types of businesses that benefit from additive capabilities. Markforged shipped more than 2,500 industrial printers in 2018 alone, making it one of the largest additive manufacturing companies in the industry.

“Launching our Dublin operations is a huge milestone for Markforged as we look to strengthen our business overseas,” said Darcey Harrison, global vice-president for sales, services and partnerships at Markforged. “Our experience working with IDA Ireland has been nothing but exceptional. We’re thrilled to be joining such a thriving tech community with such support.”

Markforged has been gradually expanding its international operations for the last two years, developing a global partner network in 50 countries, in addition to staffing local application engineers and business development leaders across the world.

Stephen Barbuto, EMEA director of commercial sales, will lead the opening team, which will look to hire 100 new employees over the next three years. The 100 roles will be across all functions.

“The decision by Markforged to locate their European headquarters in Dublin again confirms Ireland’s reputation as the premier location for fast-growing, innovative companies to build and support their future international growth,” said IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan.