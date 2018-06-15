McArdle Skeath supply chain facility opening in Dublin promises new jobs

The new McArdle Skeath facility is opening the door to 100 jobs in manufacturing operations and quality assurance.

Supply chain management provider McArdle Skeath today (15 June) unveiled its new 12,500 sq m temperature-controlled facility in Hollystown, Dublin 15.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD, spoke at the opening ceremony for the facility, which is strategically positioned to service the nutritional and biotech sectors.

He congratulated the company on its 50th year in business. “I know McArdle Skeath pride themselves on exceeding the highest standards, and I have no doubt they will take the same approach to success with this new facility. I wish all the staff and management the very best of luck.”

Numerous job opportunities

The opening of the facility has also created 20 initial new positions, while an additional 80 will come on stream as the company expands in areas such as lean manufacturing operations, repackaging, rebranding, quality assurance inspections and sampling.

McArdle Skeath’s portfolio is expanding thanks to the new facility as it diversifes into temperature management storage solutions. The critical nature of pharmaceutical products demands strict temperature integrity and the Hollystown facility has been designed to meet the appropriate temperature ranges.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, was also present at the launch and said: “Since setting up in Inniskeen in 1968, the company has set standards in the industry by evolving and providing innovative solutions for customers, and this new facility is testament to that.”

One of Ireland’s largest storage providers

Speaking at the launch, CEO and managing director of McArdle Skeath, Micheál McArdle, said: “[The company has become] one of Ireland’s largest storage providers certified by the HPRA (Health Products Regulatory Authority).

“Our facility and the standards to which we operate are designed to not only meet, but exceed, the specification required to service the nutritional and pharmaceutical sectors. This investment reaffirms McArdle Skeath’s commitment to our core values in providing compliant solutions to Ireland’s export and import markets.”

The firm is headquartered in Inniskeen, Dundalk.