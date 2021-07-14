50 new jobs planned for Medable EMEA HQ in Dublin

The new headquarters will serve as a hub for expanded sales, customer success and software development in Europe.

Medable, which aims to transform clinical drug development with disruptive technologies, is beginning its European expansion plans in Ireland.

The cloud company has today (14 July) announced plans for a new EMEA headquarters in Dublin, creating 50 new roles over the next three years.

Medable is headquartered in Palo Alto and already has a European presence with about 60 employees and contractors based in the UK, Germany, Denmark and various other locations.

The new hub in Dublin is intended to deepen the company’s roots in Europe and give it greater engagement with hundreds of pharma, biotech and medical device companies across the region.

Medable’s digital platform aims to streamline design, recruitment, retention and data quality for decentralised medical trials. It has been deployed in more than 60 countries through more than 150 decentralised and hybrid clinical trials.

Covid-19 saw the company experience huge growth with a high demand for remote and hybrid trial technologies. The company said it onboarded 50 new clients and grew revenue by more than 400pc in the last year.

The EMEA headquarters will be home to expanded sales, customer success and software development, enabling Medable to continue broad adoption of digital clinical trials.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said he is pleased that Medable chose Ireland for its new EMEA headquarters.

“This decision further demonstrates that we are succeeding in attracting high calibre companies and highly skilled jobs to our country. I wish the team at Medable the very best of luck in establishing their new office,” he said.

Burak Over, head of corporate development and investor relations at Medable, said expansion is the result of multiple country analyses. “We believe the Ireland location and Dublin office is an optimal first step in our international growth plan.”

The company’s CEO, Dr Michelle Longmire, said Medable plays a valuable role in making clinical trials more accessible and inclusive for diverse patient populations.

“Our vision for the future of clinical research is based on consumer-scale technology that serves billions of patients through mobile applications and connected devices,” she said.

“We look forward to working with more partners, customers and patients across Europe as we expand our ecosystem and investments.”

Medable is currently accepting applications for available roles in Dublin and other offices.