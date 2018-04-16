8 of the most exciting medtech organisations hiring right now

The Irish medtech sector is going from strength to strength, and these are some of the most innovative firms hiring now.

Ireland has made incredible strides in a bid to establish itself as a global tech hub, and has succeeded especially well in that respect in the medtech sphere.

According to the Irish Medtech Association, the medtech sector employs more than 38,000 people in Ireland and is the second-largest employer of medtech professionals in Europe.

Ireland is one of the largest exporters of medical products in Europe, with annual exports coming in at €12.6bn in value. One-third of the world’s contact lenses are manufactured in Ireland, as are 50pc of all ventilators in acute hospitals worldwide.

Given the obvious ubiquity of Ireland’s medtech outputs, it won’t come as a surprise to hear that 13 of the top 15 medtech companies from around the globe have settled in Ireland.

We’ve decided to round up some of the most exciting medtech companies with operations in Ireland that are actively recruiting right now.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a US medical equipment firm specialising in artificial heart valves and haemodynamic monitoring. It is best known for its Sapien heart valve, a transcatheter aortic heart valve made of bovine tissue within a collapsible stainless-steel stent deployed via catheter.

The California-headquartered company recently announced that it intends to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in either Shannon or Limerick and take on 600 new employees over the coming years.

Edwards Lifesciences is hiring for a variety of roles.

Quidel

Quidel develops, manufactures and markets rapid diagnostic testing solutions. The company employs more than 1,200 people in North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan and other parts of Asia.

It describes its core competencies as being in the areas of immunoassay development, automated manufacturing, monoclonal antibody characterisation and development, and molecular assay development.

The firm brought some good news to our shores recently with the revelation that it will construct a new business centre in Galway and with it create 75 jobs.

Quidel has available positions in finance and customer service.

Medtronic

Medtronic has business units in restorative therapies, diabetes, cardiac and vascular treatments, and minimally invasive therapies.

Headquartered in Dublin, it was ranked in 2014 as one of the top five medical device companies globally. It was also recently ranked as one of the top 25 places to work in Ireland by job search website Indeed’s yearly tally of employee reviews of various firms.

Medtronic is seeking applicants for roles in its engineering, sales and regulatory departments, among others.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific is a worldwide developer of medical devices in a range of interventional specialities such as radiology, cardiology, neuromodulation, urology and oncology, to name a few. It is particularly known for the development of the Taxus stent, a drug-eluting stent used to open clogged arteries.

The company has jobs up for grabs in regulatory affairs, R&D, manufacturing and operations, and quality control.

Cook Medical

Cook Medical is a subsidiary of Cook Group Incorporated, a privately held US company founded in Bloomington, Indiana, by husband-and-wife team Bill and Gayle Cook.

The firm first produced catheters, needles and wire guides, and today manufactures more than 16,000 products across 13 hospital service lines, and serves 135 countries.

Cook Medical has available roles in quality control, ethics and compliance, financial administration, and sales, among others.

BD

BD is a leading global medtech firm with a number of different premises in Ireland, including a newly constructed 80,000 sq ft facility in Limerick. It operates in two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences.

The company has a number of vacancies in engineering, quality assurance and R&D.

Vitalograph

Founded in 1963, Vitalograph is an Ennis-based manufacturer of respiratory devices.

The firm notably developed one of the first mobile spirometers to screen coal miners for pneumoconiosis, also known as ‘black lung’. It has operated out of Co Clare since 1974.

Last year, the company announced that it would expand its team by 50 as part of a €12m investment in its Irish facility.

Vitalograph is hiring software engineers right now.

Stryker



Stryker is a Fortune 500 tech firm based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Its offerings include implants used in joint replacement and trauma surgeries; surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems; and endoscopic and communications systems. These products are available in more than 100 countries worldwide.

It came in at number 16 in this year’s edition of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For.

The company is seeking applicants for positions in R&D, finance, and manufacturing and production, among others.

