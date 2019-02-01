Meissner to hire 150 at new Castlebar manufacturing facility

Meissner is set to take advantage of a brand new technology building constructed by the IDA, getting a manufacturing facility off the ground. Once it is operational, the firm will take on 150 people over five years in Mayo.

California-headquartered Meissner Filtration Products today (1 February) revealed plans to expand its manufacturing operations by opening a new facility in Castlebar, Co Mayo, creating 150 jobs over the next five years.

Meissner will take over an existing technology building newly constructed by the IDA in order to fast-track the process, with hopes of it being fully operational by Q1 2020. It has also purchased adjacent land, enabling it to more than triple the current facility’s footprint.

Meissner plans to install a substantial, state-of-the-art cleanroom within the existing facility to be used for the manufacture of single-use systems (SUS) to support its biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical client base.

“We have seen substantial growth in our SUS portfolio over the past 10 years and ensuring we have capacity in excess of customer demand is critical,” commented Christopher Meissner, CEO of Meissner. “Additionally, we acutely recognise the value of manufacturing proximate to our customer base as well as geographically diversifying our manufacturing footprint. After an extensive search, we determined that Ireland was the ideal location to open our first European manufacturing facility.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring, TD, welcomed the news, calling it a “huge boost to the town, to County Mayo and the entire region”.

Ring added: “Meissner now joins the cluster of international companies here such as Allergan, Baxter and Hollister. It is a real endorsement of Mayo’s offering in terms of talent and infrastructure.”

IDA executive director Mary Buckley characterised the development as “a most welcome addition to the life sciences cluster in Castlebar and to the country’s supplier base in general”.

As well as its headquarters in Camarillo, California, Meissner has a European logistics hub just outside of Frankfurt, Germany, and a number of sales and support offices dotted around the globe. Prospective applicants are urged to visit the dedicated recruitment page provided by consultant Collins McNicholas.