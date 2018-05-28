These 9 companies in the mid-west are all hiring right now

Ireland’s mid-west has a bevy of positions available with some of the most prestigious multinationals in the world as well as some amazing homegrown ventures. Here are nine of those companies hiring now.

Some of the most highly revered multinationals in the world have operations in the mid-west of Ireland where they employ more than 14,000 staff, according to IDA Ireland.

The Irish Government has put a lot of stock into developing this region of Ireland, the billion-euro Limerick 2030 being, as we previously stated, ‘the jewel in the crown’ of this strategic plan.

Evidently, there’s a huge amount going on in the region worth knowing about, but that may not necessarily get the press it always deserves.

We’ve compiled this list of nine of the most exciting companies, which all just so happen to have positions available right now.

Stats

Stats is a Chicago-headquartered sports data analytics company that works with some of the most well-known teams and most-watched channels in the sporting world, such as ESPN, FIFA, Fox Sports, Juventas, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea Football Club.

The company opened an EMEA headquarters in Limerick in late 2017, Limerick having been previously earmarked as a potential European sports tech hub.

Stats has available roles in data collection and production.

First Data

Financial transaction processing company First Data landed in the mid-west in 2016 when it revealed plans to construct a research and development centre in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, as the company’s first Irish location outside of Dublin.

This R&D centre is pivotal to the company’s strategic agenda. Dr Christopher Mascaro, vice-president of threat intelligence and analytics at First Data, highlighted in an interview with The Independent last year that the company moved out to the mid-west knowing that many want to get away from Dublin.

First Data has opportunities in the areas of engineering, application development and analysis, and data science.

BD

Though medtech giant BD has a long history, its position in Limerick is considerably more recent, as it announced plans to set up a centre of excellence in the mid-west in late 2016. Initially taking on 100 at the renovated UniGolf centre at the National Technology Park, the company raised its headcount to 600 upon acquiring GenCells BioSystems Limited.

BD has roles in Limerick in the areas of engineering, microbiology and validation science.

Zimmer

Musculoskeletal healthcare company Zimmer Biomet was first founded in 1927 in Warsaw, Indiana, to produce aluminium splints. It has since expanded massively (the Zimmer frame is arguably one of the most recognisable walking devices in the world) and operates multiple large sites in Ireland, including a manufacturing facility set up in 2007 in Shannon.

Zimmer is hiring for roles in engineering.

Cook Medical

Cook Medical is one of the world’s largest privately held medtech companies. It specialises in the development of urology, obstetrics, gynaecology and gastroenterology medical devices designed to minimise the need for open surgery.

The company has operated in Limerick for more than 20 years, its initially modest team ballooning to more than 850 by recent counts.

Cook Medical has available roles in customer support, engineering, manufacturing and regulatory affairs.

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover, the marriage of two of the most iconic British car brands, caused a stir earlier this year when it announced plans to construct a new global hub for software engineering at Shannon.

It has set its sights on manufacturing semi-automated and fully automated vehicles.

It has a number of positions available across a broad spectrum of career areas.

Edwards Lifesciences

The mid-west has a thriving pharma and medtech ecosystem, and just last year Edwards Lifesciences began the search for the site of its new plant. The California-headquartered company is currently scoping out three different sites in Limerick and Shannon.

Hiring at Edwards Lifesciences has already begun, with the company stating that it plans to take on people in various functions such as production, engineering and professional management.

Stryker

Michigan-based Fortune 500 medtech company Stryker operates sites in Ireland in both Cork and Limerick, employing hundreds of people at both facilities. It produces joint replacements, surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, to name just a few.

The company has openings in Limerick in the areas of staff engineering and operations.

Kemp

Kemp Technologies is an industry leader in application delivery controllers and application-centric load balancing, an increasingly vital service given the collective pivot to digital by businesses in all sectors.

Fashion retail giant Asos, for example, would be unable to cope with its extreme traffic volumes were it not for Kemp’s software.

The company boasts a varied client roster, serving everyone from Fortune 500 companies to commercial ventures to public sector organisations.

Kemp has roles in network engineering, software development and sales.

