Boost in store for mid-west medtech scene with 100 new jobs for Shannon

Modular Automation is expanding its Shannon facility, with plans to create 100 new jobs over the next three years.

Shannon will soon be home to 100 new jobs in automation solutions for the medtech industry, as Modular Automation today announced that it is expanding its presence.

The solutions provider plans to bring the positions to the region by 2023 with support from Enterprise Ireland. It will also expand its Shannon facility and create a new innovation lab to develop and demonstrate its automation technologies, having acquired eight acres of land for future development and 60 sq ft already primed to house production space.

The Irish company has been working with medtech manufacturing multinationals for 25 years. With demand for automation solutions growing, the expansion and new hires will help Modular Automation continue to support its current clients, which include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker and Boston Scientific. It also has a subsidiary in Florida to expand its reach in North America.

The current team consists of project managers, electrical, controls, design, build, quality and validation engineers, technicians and apprentices. New roles opening in Shannon will join these growing areas, along with other supporting positions within the company.

‘Welcome news’ for the mid-west

“Our team has doubled in the past five years to over 170 employees and due to growing demand, we now plan to create another 100 jobs over the next three years. We are also investing to substantially expand our facility to give us the capacity to deliver more for our customers both at home and across the US,” said Vivian Farrell, CEO of Modular Automation.

Shane Cooke, engineering director at the firm, added: “This investment enables us to grow our technology and innovation programmes focused around the development and implementation of advanced automation technologies. These are key enablers for our medtech customers to advance their manufacturing processes and systems.”

Minister for Trade, Employment and Business Pat Breen, TD, said that Modular Automation is “a wonderful example of an Irish company connecting successfully on a global scale”.

He added that the “welcome news” of Modular Automation’s expansion “illustrates the capacity of the mid-west to become a regional hub for innovation and technology”.

