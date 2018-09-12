Monsoon Consulting to hire 15 in Dublin as part of expansion plans

Monsoon Consulting aims to double its revenue by 2021 and will need to recruit in areas such as UX and UI design to support these ambitions.

Monsoon Consulting, a provider of business-to-business and business-to-customer e-commerce and digital transformation platforms, will take on 15 new employees at its headquarters in Clonskeagh, Co Dublin.

This move to increase its Irish headcount is being made to support its ambitious expansion plans.

It is seeking software developers, consultants, DevOps professionals, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) designers, and quality assurance experts. This recruitment drive will bring Monsoon Consulting’s headcount up to 50 by the end of 2018. The digital transformation firm also aims to double its revenue, going from the current €2.5m to €5m, by 2021.

“We’re scaling up in readiness for a surge in demand from clients embracing e-commerce for the first time and those refining or reimagining their current online commercial capabilities,” said Bharat Sharma, founder and CEO of Monsoon Consulting. “Worth €534bn in Europe in 2017, e-commerce is an essential facet of commercial life [this year]. It’s no longer an optional extra – it’s a vital component to build revenue, market share and engagement.”

Internationally, the company has also confirmed that it is to open a new office in Kiev, Ukraine. Meanwhile, its London office is reportedly kept ticking along by new Brexit-related business opportunities.

Monsoon Consulting was first founded in 2000. It specialises in Magento and Drupal, both open source platforms written in PHP. It plans, designs, builds and supports commercial, scalable digital platforms in the areas of content, e-commerce and enterprise. Some of the company’s most notable clients include the Football Association of Ireland, Central Bank of Ireland, Woodies DIY, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and One4all gift cards.

This isn’t the only good jobs news to come out this week. Just yesterday, professional services giant Deloitte announced that it will take on 280 graduates across its offices all over Ireland. Earlier this week in Ulster, digital transformation firm Alchemy Technology Services revealed plans to open a European centre of excellence in Derry and with it take on 256 new hires.