Monsoon Consulting reveals 15 new roles and senior appointments

Monsoon Consulting will further expand its employee headcount by 15.

Monsoon Consulting will add 15 new roles at its Clonskeagh office, founder and CEO Bharat Sharma has confirmed.

This follows on from its expansion in 2018 when the company also increased its headcount by 15. The company aims to double its revenue, from €2.5m to €5m, by 2021.

Monsoon Consulting is recruiting for a variety of roles such as consultants, software developers, DevOps staff, UI/UX designers and QA experts. Recruitment for these positions is already underway.

Sharma said: “With an increasing amount of business being conducted online, and the remaining uncertainty of Brexit, more leading brands are developing a new or enhanced e-commerce capability to both meet the needs of their customers but, even more importantly, generate new and substantial revenues for their business.

“That’s where our expertise plays a vital role as we seek to build our service offering and expand into new markets.”

Sharma also noted that its Ireland and UK markets are “growing strongly” and that it was currently exploring the possibility of opening a new European base, most likely in Germany.

Monsoon Consulting provides a variety of digital services to businesses across different sectors. Clients include the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), Central Bank of Ireland, Woodies DIY, One4All gift cards and more.

New senior appointments

The company also revealed two different senior appointments. Tadhg Bowe has joined the business as a ‘Magento solutions specialist’ who will work with clients to help them optimise their use of the Magento e-commerce platform.

Additionally, Julia Isupova has been appointed as HR and office manager to support the continued growth of the team.

Another firm that recently announced 15 new roles is cloud specialist Arkphire, which has confirmed that it will expand its operation in Castlebar in Mayo. The move comes after it acquired Mayo cloud specialist CloudStrong. This will bring Arkphire’s Mayo headcount up to 27 and the overall headcount of the Arkphire Group to 115.