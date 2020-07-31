More than 1,000 jobs were announced across Ireland this week

Amazon, Beckman Coulter and Greenfield Global all revealed recruitment plans this week, with roles in Dublin, Portlaoise, Clare and Cork.

As we come to the end of July, we can look back on what has been a great month for jobs announcements in Ireland. Just this week, more than 1,000 new roles were revealed across the country.

Amazon announced its plans to expand its workforce in Ireland to 5,000 over the next two years. It will build a new Dublin campus and will recruit for 1,000 positions in both Dublin and Cork. Roles will include solutions architects, security and big data specialists, data centre technicians and mechanical and electrical engineers.

A number of new roles are also on the way in the midlands as Greenfield Global plans to hire 75 in Co Laois over the next five years. The Toronto-headquartered firm recently completed the construction of its new European manufacturing headquarters in Portlaoise, where it will develop alcohols, solvents and bioprocessing materials for industries such as pharma.

Meanwhile, US biopharma company Beckman Coulter outlined its plans to recruit more than 30 new people in Co Clare. Its newly expanded facility in Tulla is manufacturing Covid-19 antibody tests and the company is now looking for new hires across biochemistry, quality management and production science.

Heading on a job hunt?

There are lots of resources available to help you find a new job in the current climate. We put together this handy guide of seven different remote working websites that could get you started.

Brushing up on your skills is also a good idea if you’re considering a change. Digital hiring agency SHL looked at more than 1m LinkedIn job ads to find some of the most in-demand and highest-paying job skills that can be learned from home, such as coding, design, marketing and language skills.

Softer skills such as self-confidence will also be crucial as we enter new ways of working such as hybrid teams or companies, as Hays’ Roddy Adair explained in this piece. Technical skills will also be invaluable as we continue working online. This OneDrive guide will help you get the most out of the tool, whether you’re at home or in the office.

Learning from the experiences of others is another valuable step in your journey to a new job. For anyone planning to relocate for work in the future, Aon’s André Miniussi shared his experience of moving from São Paulo to Dublin here.

And if it’s a new field you’re hoping to move into rather than a new place, Mary Seery of Fidelity Investments told us about how she got into the world of software development.

Finally, leadership advice is valuable no matter the industry you’re in. This interview with Mark Vernooij from the Thnk School of Creativity offers some fresh perspectives on what makes for a great leader.

