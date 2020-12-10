All Advice People Employers Jobs
MSD to create 240 jobs and open new biologics facility in Meath

1 hour ago39 Views

MSD plans to expand with a new manufacturing facility at its recently acquired biologics campus in Dunboyne.

Pharma giant MSD has announced plans to significantly expand its operations in Ireland by building a new biologics manufacturing facility. It will be based at MSD’s newly acquired biologics campus in Dunboyne, Co Meath, which it purchased from Takeda in August.

It’s expected that 140 jobs will be created by 2025 in this new facility to support a new approach to developing and launching MSD’s future biologics medicines. Additionally, the company expects to hire approximately 100 new employees at the existing Dunboyne facility within the coming year.

Planning and design of the new facility will commence immediately, with the aim of completing construction and commencing operations in 2023. MSD said that co-locating the new facility beside an existing plant will support greater collaboration between MSD’s research and manufacturing teams and accelerate the time it takes to bring medicines to the market.

MSD currently employs around 2,700 employees in Ireland across six sites in Ballydine, Co Tipperary; Brinny, Co Cork; Carlow; Dunboyne, Co Meath; and two locations in Dublin. It operates both human health and animal health businesses in the country.

“This expansion will offer a truly unique approach to manufacturing, ensuring that Dunboyne Biologics is at the cutting edge of pharmaceutical manufacturing and offering our team incredible career opportunities and experience,” said Eva Gallagher, plant manager at MSD Dunboyne Biologics.

“It’s a really exciting time for our site but also our MSD Ireland colleagues, positioning us at the very heart of MSD’s future.”

IDA Ireland’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said the expansion would be a boost to the regional economy.

“This expansion positions the Dunboyne Biologics campus to become an integral part of the company’s global operations as it prepares to meet increasing global demand for its products,” he said.

“It shows real commitment to, and confidence in Co Meath and the wider mid-east region, and in Ireland. MSD is a significant and valued investor in Ireland since it first established operations here more than 50 years ago.”

Colm Gorey
By Colm Gorey

As an award-winning editor for Consumer Magazine of the Year 2013, Colm joined Siliconrepublic.com in January 2014 as a journalist covering AI, IoT, science and anything that will get us to Mars quicker. When not trying to get his hands on the latest gaming release, he can be found lost in a sea of Wikipedia articles on obscure historic battles and countries that don't exist anymore or watching classic Simpsons episodes far too many times to count.

