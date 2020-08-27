20 new ‘long-term’ jobs announced at MSD Ballydine

MSD will be hiring for people with skills in product development, operations and quality at its newly extended facility in Ballydine.

MSD has announced further investment in its facility in Ballydine, Co Tipperary. The company will extend its research and development and formulation building to support new medicines, hiring for 20 new long-term positions spanning product development, operations and quality.

Subject to planning permission, the facility will be extended by 6,400 sq m, adding a three-storey extension to house new equipment and technology. The company will hire 220 short-term roles, including trade contractors and construction workers, to support the extension’s build over the next two years. Full construction is expected to start next year, with operations beginning in 2023.

MSD Ballydine currently employs around 500 people. It is one of five MSD facilities in Ireland, with others based in Carlow, Cork and Dublin. To date, the company has invested $3bn in its Irish operations, which together manufacture half of MSD’s top 20 products. These are used in 60 countries around the world.

Ballydine’s plant manager, Brian Killen, commented on the “pivotal role” the Ballydine facility plays in MSD’s global network. “Work relating to many of MSD’s key pipeline medicines is undertaken at our state-of-the-art research and commercialisation facility and we export to approximately 25 countries around the world for further processing,” Killen said.

“With this in mind, we are continuously focused on the future and on how our site can be ready to support the development and launch of the next wave of important medicines. The additional expansion is a further endorsement of the highly skilled team we have working here in Ballydine and the important work that they do.”

Earlier this month, MSD announced the acquisition of its sixth site in Ireland, with plans to take over Takeda’s manufacturing facility in Dunboyne, Co Meath. The company said it hopes to keep all 200 of Takeda Dunboyne’s staff employed as part of the deal. It expects the transfer process to be finished by mid-September.

Learn more about jobs at MSD here.