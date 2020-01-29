Silicon Valley start-up Nebulon to hire 15 software engineers in Belfast

Cloud storage start-up Nebulon wil be seeking graduates and experienced hires for its new software engineering centre in Northern Ireland.

Silicon Valley-headquartered cloud storage company Nebulon has announced plans to develop a new software engineering centre in Belfast, creating 15 new jobs.

With funding of £97,500 from Invest Northern Ireland (Invest NI), new hires will help Nebulon roll out delivery and development of what it calls ‘cloud-defined storage’, providing specialised cloud, security and storage expertise.

Nebulon’s Belfast office will be located in the city’s Scottish Provident Building, with additional offices in London and Seattle. It was founded in Silicon Valley by the previous leadership team of 3Par and former cloud engineers and architects at Snap Inc. The company’s goal is to provide on-premises, server-based enterprise storage, defined and managed in the cloud.

Leading the Belfast site is Jonathan McDowell, who at the announcement talked about the company’s eagerness to “tap into” the talent and expertise in the region.

“We are delighted to be establishing our new software engineering team in Belfast, with the assistance of Invest NI,” he said. “Northern Ireland has established itself as an emerging leader in terms of skilled high tech and IT professionals.

“We are eager to tap into its talent base to successfully develop cloud-defined storage for forward-looking organisations embracing the migration to hybrid IT. Once these initial positions are in place, we are looking forward to expanding our team further.”

Experienced and graduate roles

Invest NI head of international investment Derek Andrews highlighted the significance of welcoming Nebulon to Northern Ireland, demonstrating region’s “renowned reputation”.

“It is great to welcome Nebulon to Northern Ireland as it begins its business expansion,” Andrews said. “As the latest in a number of international technology companies investing in Northern Ireland, this demonstrates the renowned reputation our highly skilled software engineering talent has.

“Our support has allowed Nebulon to bring its innovation to Northern Ireland, creating high quality jobs that will benefit the local economy. The roles will offer a range of employment opportunities for graduates and experienced professionals alike, helping to strengthen the sector further.”