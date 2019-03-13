Irish security player Netwatch creates 100 new US jobs

Carlow company is a pioneer in proactive video monitoring.

Netwatch is continuing its expansion into the United States with the creation of 100 new jobs.

The new roles come on top of 250 jobs that the Carlow-headquartered company has generated in the US in the last year.

'We have achieved our company growth with the support of Enterprise Ireland over many years'

– DAVID WALSH

– DAVID WALSH

The new positions are being created across the entire operation, including sales, engineering, project management and finance.

Over the past few years, Netwatch has grown its business from a single sales employee in Boston to its present US workforce across locations including New Jersey, Boston, Atlanta, Lake Forest, California, Dallas and Houston.

Last year Netwatch revealed plans to double in size after merging with three companies in the US and the UK. The merger, made possible through investment by global equity firm The Riverside Company, saw Netwatch embark on a mission to more than double its workforce and generate revenues in excess of €60m.

The latest expansion at Netwatch is being driven by the demand for its proprietary technologies that allow for real-time intervention during an attempted security breach.

The company’s in-house R&D team in Ireland is developing new solutions built on artificial intelligence and machine learning, which are changing the proactive visual monitoring segment of the security industry globally.

CEO David Walsh said: “Our channel partners are excited to provide their customers with advanced security technologies not widely available in the US. Partnering with our resellers to meet their needs will be critical to driving our sales and our presence in the market.

“We have achieved our company growth with the support of Enterprise Ireland over many years and with the support of The Riverside Company, who last year invested in our company and continues to support our global growth plans,” he added.

Netwatch Group has had a presence in the US since 2012, when it opened its first office in Boston, Massachusetts. In April 2018, Netwatch acquired NMC in California and CalAtlantic in Texas, and now operates three communications hubs in the US.

A team of more than 1,000 resellers is driving sales for Netwatch technologies, serving clients in the government, critical infrastructure (utilities, communications, energy), manufacturing, warehouse/logistics, mining and minerals, finance, retail, and auto dealerships.

In addition to Ireland and the US, Netwatch also has a significant operation in the UK where it owns Onwatch Multifire in East Sussex.

The new jobs were welcomed by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD. “Netwatch is an innovation-led company which has illustrated how jobs created in Ireland can in turn lead to job creation in multiple locations across the US.”